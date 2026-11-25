The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards were held at KBS Hall in Yeouido on the 25th. Director Yoon Ga-eun, winner of the Best Director Award. Yeouido = Reporter Heo Sang-wook, /2025.11.25/

[Sportschosun Reporter Baek Ji-eun] Director Yoon Ga-eun of 'The World of Love' won the Best Director Award.

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards ceremony was held at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul, on the afternoon of the 25th.

Yoon said, "Thank you. I wish I were an artist who could be so happy to receive an award like this, use it as motivation, and make my next film well, but my heart feels very heavy. A film is not made by the director alone; it is made with the help of so many people. I feel burdened that receiving an award like this might lead people to mistakenly think I made it all by myself. I am grateful to the people who encouraged me when I was wondering whether I dared to make a film about a story like this, and to the actors who led me to new surprises. I want to share this joy with the many Lee Ju-ins in this world who kept me steady and guided me in so many ways and with so many different voices while I was making the film. Thank you."

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards considered Korean films released in domestic theaters or made available on OTT between October 8, 2025, and October 11, 2026. The awards recognize winners in 18 categories in total, including Best Picture, acting and production awards, the Korean Film with the Most Viewers Award, and the Cheongjeongwon Popular Star Award.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.