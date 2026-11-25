The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards were held at KBS Hall in Yeouido on the 25th. Director Yoon Ga-eun, winner of the Best Director award. Yeouido = Reporter Heo Sang-wook, /2025.11.25/

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Yoon Ga-eun, director of 'The World of Love,' won Best Director at the Blue Dragon Film Awards, beating formidable directors including Na Hong-jin, Yeon Sang-ho, Jang Hang-jun and Hur Jin-ho.

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards ceremony was held at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul, on the 25th, hosted by actors Lee Je-hoon and Han Ji-min.

The nominees for Best Director that day were Na Hong-jin for 'Hope,' Yeon Sang-ho for 'Colony,' Yoon Ga-eun for 'The World of Love,' Jang Hang-jun for 'The King's Warden' and Hur Jin-ho for 'Assassins.'

Amid fierce competition among leading masters of Korean cinema, including director Jang Hang-jun, whose film drew 16 million moviegoers, Yoon Ga-eun took home the trophy.

When her name was called, Yoon Ga-eun looked startled as she took the stage and said, “Oh, no. I really didn't prepare at all,” unable to hide how flustered she was.

She went on to say, “I wish I were the kind of artist who would be so happy to receive an award like this that I could use it as motivation to make my next film well, but my heart feels so heavy. Films aren't made by directors alone; they are made with the help of so many people. I feel burdened because I'm afraid people might mistakenly think I made this film all by myself.”

Director Yoon also expressed her gratitude to those who had helped bring the film into the world.

She said, “It took such a long time to make the film. I'm grateful to the people who gave me a push when I was wondering whether I dared to make a story like this into a film, and to the actors who led me to new surprises.”

Finally, she concluded her heartfelt acceptance speech by saying, “I want to share this joy with all the many migrants in this world who, in so many ways and with so many different voices, held me up and guided me throughout the making of this film.”

Meanwhile, 'The World of Love' tells the story of Ju-in, an 18-year-old high school girl, beginning when she is the only one at her school to oppose a petition drive. It is a feature film by director Yoon Ga-eun, whose delicate direction has been acclaimed in works including 'The World of Us' and 'The House of Us.'

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.