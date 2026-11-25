The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards were held at KBS Hall in Yeouido on the 25th. Jeon Do-yeon, winner of the Best Actress award. Yeouido—Reporter Heo Sang-wook /2025.11.25/

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Jeon Do-yeon won the Best Actress award for 'Possible Love.'

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards ceremony was held at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul, on the afternoon of the 25th.

Jeon Do-yeon said, "Director Lee Chang-dong, thank you so much for making the film. I was so happy to be able to be part of your film. When we were filming 'Miryang,' it was such an intense time, so I had thought that if I worked with you on a project later, I would enjoy it—and then we got to work together. Rather than focusing on doing a good job, I approached it with the intention of enjoying every moment. I was so happy and grateful to Sul Kyung-gu, Zo In-sung, and CHO YEO JEONG, who shared that time with me. I'm so grateful to the children and my family, the people at my company, and the staff. I think it's thanks to them that I'm here. I'll share this award with the 'Possible Love' team."

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards considered Korean films released in domestic theaters or made available on OTT platforms between October 8, 2025, and October 11, 2026. Awards are presented in 18 categories in total, including Best Film, acting and production awards, the award for the Korean film with the most viewers, and the Chung Jung One Popular Star Award.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.