[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] R&B duo Fly to the Sky (Hwanhee and Brian Joo) shared a surprising story from the past: right after a heated fight that ended with them smashing a trash can in the dressing room, they harmonized onstage as if nothing had happened. They also delivered a playful bombshell remark.

On the 25th, Hwanhee and Brian Joo appeared as guests on tvN’s variety show You Quiz on the Block, showing off their candid banter as they reunited as a full duo for the first time in seven years to mark the 27th anniversary of their debut.

Hwanhee said that in the past, he lost every time he got into an argument with Brian Joo, and confessed, “Early in our career, I tried my hardest to fight back, but now I’ve given up and let it go.”

Brian Joo explained, “When people get angry, their voices get louder, don’t they? When Hwanhee got worked up and raised his voice, I tended to calmly retort, ‘I’m right next to you, so why are you shouting? Adults don’t need to yell.’”

MC Yoo Jae-suk heard this and observed, “It’s the expression on your face, more than your tone, that really gets under people’s skin,” sending the room into laughter.

They also brought up the legendary clip from a live radio broadcast in which Hwanhee, while singing the hit song “Missing You,” belted it out with his back completely turned to Brian Joo. The clip became known as “Backsing You.”

Recalling how tense things were at the time, Hwanhee confessed, “We kept arguing, starting in the car and continuing until just before we went onstage. I knew I couldn’t win with words anyway, so I kept my mouth shut. But I was young, my anger kept boiling over, and I had nowhere to let it out, so I smashed a trash can in the dressing room.”

But once the live broadcast began, the two showed just how professional they could be, despite everything.

Hwanhee recalled, “As soon as we got onstage, we harmonized perfectly, like actors. I even wondered to myself, ‘Is something wrong with me?’ I thought there was no way I could sing, but after we finished the performance and came offstage, my anger actually subsided. Looking back, I guess we had good teamwork.”

Brian Joo, listening to this, said, “The truth is, celebrities aren’t all normal. Being able to hide your emotions, communicate, and perform in front of so many people is itself not normal,” then shouted, “Every celebrity, normal? No!” bringing the studio down. Hwanhee and Yoo Jae-suk also nodded in deep agreement, adding to the laughter.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.