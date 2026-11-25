The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards were held at KBS Hall in Yeouido on the 25th. Sul Kyung-gu, winner of the Best Actor award. Yeouido = Reporter Heo Sang-wook /2025.11.25/

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Sul Kyung-gu won Best Actor for the film ‘Possible Love.’

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards ceremony was held at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul, on the afternoon of the 25th.

Sul Kyung-gu, who set a ‘first-ever’ record by winning Best Actor for the fourth time, said, “Thank you. Jeon Do-yeon, Jo In-sung, CHO YEO JEONG. I think it would have been very difficult without you. Working with director Lee Chang-dong is no easy task. Thanks to you, I think we were able to film with both joy and pain. Thank you to the staff. I got to work with director Lee Chang-dong again after 23 years. Before anything else, he is like an older brother and a life mentor. I’m grateful. I’m not that young anymore, and I’m grateful that you keep letting me dream. I’m grateful to my eternal companion, Song Yoon-ah.”

He added, “Since no one had won four times before, I really didn’t come here expecting to win. I’m so surprised that I don’t know what to say. Thank you.”

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards considered Korean films released in domestic theaters or on OTT from October 8, 2025, through October 11, 2026. The awards span 18 categories in total, covering Best Picture, acting and production, as well as the Most-Viewed Korean Film Award and the Cheongjeongwon Popular Star Award.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.