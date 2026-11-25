The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards were held at KBS Hall in Yeouido on the 25th. Sul Kyung-gu, winner of the Best Actor award. Yeouido = Heo Sang-wook, reporter /2025.11.25/

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Sul Kyung-gu set a remarkable record as the first person in Blue Dragon Film Awards history to win the Best Actor award four times.

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards ceremony was held at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul, on the afternoon of the 25th.

The honor of Best Actor went to Sul Kyung-gu that day. Having previously taken home the Best Actor trophy for “Peppermint Candy,” “Public Enemy” and “The Book of Fish,” Sul achieved a historic milestone with this win, becoming the first four-time Best Actor winner in Blue Dragon Film Awards history.

Taking the stage, Sul Kyung-gu said, “There had never been a four-time winner at the Blue Dragon, so I really came with no expectations. Thank you,” expressing his heartfelt gratitude.

Sul Kyung-gu credited the actors and production staff who worked with him, saying, “Jeon Do-yeon, Jo In-sung, CHO YEO JEONG. I think it would have been really difficult without all of you. Working with director Lee Chang-dong is no easy thing,” and added, “I think I was able to film joyfully and painfully thanks to you. I’m also grateful to the staff.”

He also expressed his deep affection for director Lee Chang-dong, with whom he reunited after 23 years. Sul Kyung-gu said, “I got to work again after 23 years with director Lee Chang-dong, who is like an older brother and a mentor in life even before he is a director. I was grateful,” and added sincerely, “Thank you for continuing to let me dream, even though I’m no longer young.”

Finally, Sul Kyung-gu expressed his affection for his wife, saying, “I’m grateful to my eternal comrade, Song Yoon-a.”

Sul Kyung-gu, whose acting career was marked by a major milestone with “Peppermint Candy,” has once again made Blue Dragon history with his reunion with director Lee Chang-dong after 23 years.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.