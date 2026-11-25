The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards were held on the 25th at KBS Hall in Yeouido. Park Bo-gum took the stage as a presenter. Yeouido = Heo Sang-wook, reporter wook@sportschosun.com/2025.11.25/
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.
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The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards were held on the 25th at KBS Hall in Yeouido. Park Bo-gum took the stage as a presenter. Yeouido = Heo Sang-wook, reporter wook@sportschosun.com/2025.11.25/
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.