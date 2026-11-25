[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Sul Kyung-gu and Jeon Do-yeon of Possible Love won the Best Actor and Best Actress awards.

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards ceremony was held on the afternoon of the 25th at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul.

Sul Kyung-gu, who set a “first” record by winning the Best Actor award for the fourth time, said, “Thank you. Jeon Do-yeon, Zo In-sung, CHO YEO JEONG. It would have been really difficult without you. Working with director Lee Chang-dong is not easy. Thanks to you all, I think we were able to film with joy and pain. Thank you to the staff. Beyond being a director, Lee Chang-dong is like an older brother and a mentor in life, and I got to work with him again after 23 years. I was grateful. Thank you for continuing to let me dream, even though I’m no longer young. I’m grateful to my eternal companion, Song Yoon-ah.”

He added, “Since there had never been a four-time winner, I really didn’t expect this. I’m so surprised that I don’t know what to say. Thank you.”

Jeon Do-yeon said, “Director Lee Chang-dong, thank you so much for making this film. I was so happy to be part of your film. When we made Miryang, we went through such an intense time, so I had thought that if I worked with you again someday, I would enjoy it—and now we’ve worked together. Rather than focusing on doing well, I approached it with the intention of enjoying every moment. I was so happy and grateful to have shared that time with Sul Kyung-gu, Zo In-sung and CHO YEO JEONG. I’m so grateful to the children, my family, everyone at my agency and the staff. I think it’s thanks to them that I’m here today. I’ll share this award with the Possible Love team.”

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards considered Korean films released in theaters in South Korea or made available on OTT between October 8, 2025, and October 11, 2026, eligible for consideration. Awards will be presented in a total of 18 categories, including the Best Picture, acting and production categories, as well as the Korean Film with the Highest Audience Attendance Award and the Cheongjeongwon Popular Star Award.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.