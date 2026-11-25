The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards were held at KBS Hall in Yeouido on the 25th. Director Na Hong-jin of Hope, which won Best Picture. Yeouido = Heo Sang-wook, reporter /2025.11.25/

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Director Na Hong-jin’s Hope won Best Picture.

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards ceremony was held at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul, on the afternoon of the 25th.

Hope was widely loved for its overwhelming scale, unseen before in Korean cinema, and its nonstop action.

Director Na joked, “You should have given it to us at Cannes. Why give it to us here like this?” prompting laughter.

He continued, “I felt and thought about it countless times while filming. I hoped the people I’m working with now and these moments would really continue, and wondered whether we could ever have them again. As the director on set, what I want to say to the actors, staff and everyone involved is, ‘You all did a truly wonderful job.’ It was so wonderful, and I was grateful. It was truly an honor to work with you. I worked with truly great artists. I think this will be the happiest and most memorable time of my life. Everyone gave it their all. You were truly the best. Congratulations,” he said.

Zo In-sung said, “This was a project that took a lot of hard work. I think this film came about thanks to the director, actors and staff, who never gave up for a moment in their efforts to create something new. A film is complete when it meets its audience. I give all the credit to the audiences who supported and loved Hope,” he said.

Jung Ho-yeon said, “I was very afraid of acting, but through Hope, I experienced a moment when joy overcame fear. Thank you for creating that moment.” Eum Moon-suk said, “We filmed with intensity, happiness and joy. As I filmed, I wondered whether I would ever get to make a film like this again in my life. I’m grateful to the director.”

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards considered Korean films released in domestic theaters or made available on OTT platforms between October 8, 2025, and October 11, 2026. A total of 18 categories will be awarded, including Best Picture, acting and production awards, the Korean Film with the Most Viewers Award, and the Cheongjeongwon Popular Star Award.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.