There were no surprises or disagreements.

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards ceremony was held at 8:30 p.m. on the 25th at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul. Since its founding in 1963, the Blue Dragon Film Awards has been considered the most prestigious film awards ceremony in South Korea. This year, too, it demonstrated its fairness by presenting trophies to films with both artistic merit and box-office appeal, and to renowned actors who thrilled audiences with their outstanding performances.

The biggest winner was Possible Love, director Lee Chang-dong’s first new film in eight years. Possible Love swept four awards: Best Actor and Best Actress (Sul Kyung-gu and Jeon Do-yeon), Best Supporting Actress (CHO YEO JEONG), and Best Screenplay.

Sul Kyung-gu won Best Actor for his powerful performance as Ho-seok, a worker who faces financial hardship and the harsh realities of life after being laid off in Possible Love. He realistically portrayed the inner life of a middle-aged man wavering amid helplessness, pride, and the scrutiny of others. This was Sul Kyung-gu’s fourth Best Actor trophy, following wins for Peppermint Candy (2000), Public Enemy (2002), and The Book of Fish (2021).

Setting a first-ever “quadruple crown” record, Sul Kyung-gu said, “Thank you. Jeon Do-yeon, Zo In-sung, CHO YEO JEONG—I think it would have been really hard without you. Working with director Lee Chang-dong is no easy thing. Thanks to you all, I think filming was painful but enjoyable. Thank you to the crew. I got to work with director Lee Chang-dong again after 23 years. More than just a director, he’s like an eldest brother and a mentor in life. I’m grateful. I’m not young anymore, and I’m thankful that you keep letting me dream. I’m grateful to my lifelong companion, Song Yoon-a.”

Jeon Do-yeon won Best Actress for her nuanced, richly detailed portrayal of Mi-ok, Ho-seok’s wife. It was her third Best Actress win, following The Harmonium in My Memory (1999) and Miryang (2007), and her 10th trophy overall at the Blue Dragon Film Awards when her Best New Actress award for The Contact and Popular Star Award are included.

Notably, Sul Kyung-gu and Jeon Do-yeon added to the significance of the occasion by winning Best Actor and Best Actress, respectively, for Possible Love, their fifth film together.

Jeon Do-yeon said, “Director Lee Chang-dong, thank you so much for making this film. I was so happy to be part of your film. When we shot Miryang, we went through such an intense time that I thought if I ever worked with you again, I’d make sure to enjoy it. And now we’ve worked together again. Rather than focusing on doing a good job, I approached it with the intention of enjoying every moment. I was so happy and grateful to share that time with Sul Kyung-gu, Zo In-sung, and CHO YEO JEONG.”

CHO YEO JEONG conveyed the creator’s dilemma in her role as Ye-ji, a documentary filmmaker trying to capture the lives of the couple Ho-seok and Mi-ok. Seven years after winning Best Actress for the 2019 film Parasite, she added a Best Supporting Actress award, triumphantly claiming both lead and supporting acting awards.

CHO YEO JEONG, in tears, said, “The character Ye-ji could come to life through Jeon Do-yeon, Sul Kyung-gu, and Zo In-sung, who were completely and genuinely their characters on set. Working with them made me love acting even more. I understand this award to mean that acting is not just my unrequited love, but a possible love. I’ll keep exploring it with an even more dedicated and sincere heart.”

The Best Supporting Actor award went to Koo Kyo-hwan. He made the rare achievement of being nominated for Best Actor for Once We Were Us and Best Supporting Actor for Colony at the same time, and went on to win his first acting award at the Blue Dragon Film Awards. Overcome with emotion, Koo Kyo-hwan said, “I’m so honored and grateful. Let’s share the trophy among all the crew. I’ll keep working hard and show you even better acting. Thank you so much, director.”

The Best New Actor and Best New Actress awards went to Park Ji-hoon for The King’s Warden and Seo Su-bin for The World of Love, respectively.

Park Ji-hoon showed remarkable dedication, losing as much as 15 kilograms to play Danjong of Joseon, who was driven from the throne after the Gyeyu Coup and exiled to Yeongwol, Gangwon Province. The film drew a staggering 16.93 million moviegoers and became a box-office sensation. Park Ji-hoon won two awards, Best New Actor and Popular Star, while The King’s Warden took home the Most-Viewed Film Award.

Park Ji-hoon said, “I’m grateful to director Jang Hang-jun for believing in me until the end. I respect and love senior colleague Yoo Hae-jin, who shared so much energy and helped me on set. I’ll always work hard and become someone who can show you good acting and good films with a thoughtful attitude. Thank you.”

Seo Su-bin, who played Lee Joo-in in The World of Love and vividly portrayed a teenage girl living on despite her wounds and trauma, won Best New Actress for her feature-film debut, heralding the arrival of a new star.

Seo Su-bin said, “While preparing for The World of Love, there were many times when I found it hard to keep going because I was afraid amid all the questions. Whenever that happened, all the Lee Joo-ins who shared their many different stories with me helped me find my way back. Thank you for helping me realize I’m not alone. I don’t fully understand what this award means. When I get home, I’ll reflect on myself and think about why I received it. I’ll become someone who dreams even bigger.”

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards ceremony was held on the 25th at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul. Director Na Hong-jin of Hope, winner of Best Picture. Yeouido = Reporter Song Jeong-heon /2026.11.25/

Hope, a large-scale sci-fi mystery thriller unveiled by director Na Hong-jin 10 years after The Wailing (2016), set a record for the most nominations after receiving nods in 10 categories. The film won Best Picture and the Cinematography and Lighting Award.

Director Na drew laughs with a joking remark: “Why give it to me here like this instead of at Cannes?”

He added, “What I want to say to the actors, crew, and everyone involved is, ‘You truly did a great job.’ It was wonderful, and I’m grateful. It was a genuine honor to work with you. I worked with truly great artists. I think this will be the happiest and most memorable time of my life. Everyone did their very best. You were truly the best. Congratulations.”

Director Yoon Ga-eun, who won Best New Director at the 37th Blue Dragon Film Awards in 2016 for her feature debut The World of Us, achieved the distinction of winning both Best New Director and Best Director after taking the Best Director award for The World of Love.

Here are the winners of the 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards.

▶ Best Picture: Hope

▶ Best Director: Yoon Ga-eun, The World of Love

▶ Best Actor: Sul Kyung-gu, Possible Love

▶ Best Actress: Jeon Do-yeon, Possible Love

▶ Best Supporting Actor: Koo Kyo-hwan, Colony

▶ Best Supporting Actress: CHO YEO JEONG, Possible Love

▶ Best New Actor: Park Ji-hoon, The King’s Warden

▶ Best New Actress: Seo Su-bin, The World of Love

▶ Best New Director: Kim Mi-jo, The Journey to Gyeongju

▶ Best Screenplay: Possible Love, Lee Chang-dong and Oh Jung Mi

▶ Cinematography and Lighting Award: Hope, Hong Kyung-pyo (cinematography), Park Jung-woo (lighting)

▶ Best Editing: Good News, Kim Sang-beom

▶ Best Music: Pavane, Lee Min-hwi

▶ Best Art Direction: Good News, Han A-reum

▶ Technical Award: Humint, Yu Sang-seop and Lee Won-haeng (stunts)

▶ Best Short Film: Mungchi, Hong Seung-gi

▶ Most-Viewed Film Award: The King’s Warden

▶ Popular Star Award: Park Ji-hoon, Park Ji-hyun, Shin Min-a, Oh Jung-se

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.