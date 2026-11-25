[Sportschosun’s Lee Ge-eun] Actress Song Hye-kyo showed off her cheerful charm at a birthday party with her closest friends.

On the 25th, stylist Son Hye-jin posted a video with the caption “Happy birthday.”

The released video showed Song Hye-kyo’s 45th birthday party. Holding a birthday cake, she happily swayed to a celebratory song sung by people close to her. Her playful, beaming smile as she looked at the camera also caught people’s attention.

Song Hye-kyo also showed off an understated yet beautiful charm, wearing a hat and no makeup. Even in a simple, comfortable outfit, her defined features and fresh beauty stood out.

Meanwhile, Song Hye-kyo is set to meet viewers through the Netflix original series Tantara, which will be released on December 11.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.