[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Director Na Hong-jin's film 'Hope' won the coveted Best Picture award at the Blue Dragon Film Awards. Seol Kyung-gu and Jeon Do-yeon of 'Possible Love' took home the Best Actor and Best Actress awards, respectively, and Seol made history as the first person ever to win the Blue Dragon Film Award for Best Actor four times.

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards ceremony was held on the 25th at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul, with actors Lee Je-hoon and Han Ji-min as hosts.

That day, Best Picture went to 'Hope,' directed by Na Hong-jin. Taking the stage, Na drew laughs with the witty acceptance remark, “You could've given it to us at Cannes.” 'Hope' won two awards, adding Best Picture to the Cinematography and Lighting Award it had earlier won for cinematographer Hong Kyung-pyo.

Director Na said in his acceptance speech, “What I want to say to the actors, staff, and everyone involved is, ‘You did a truly wonderful job.’ You were all so wonderful, and I’m grateful. It was truly an honor to work with you. I worked with truly great artists. I think this was the happiest and most memorable time of my life. Everyone gave it their all. You were truly the best.”

Best Actor went to Seol Kyung-gu for 'Possible Love.' Having previously won the Best Actor trophy for 'Peppermint Candy,' 'Public Enemy,' and 'The Book of Fish,' Seol reached a new milestone with this win, becoming the first person in Blue Dragon Film Awards history to win Best Actor four times.

Taking the stage, Seol Kyung-gu said, “The Blue Dragon had never had a four-time winner, so I came with no expectations at all. Thank you,” expressing his heartfelt gratitude. He added, “Jeon Do-yeon, Zo In-sung, CHO YEO JEONG. It would have been really difficult without you. Working with Director Lee Chang-dong is no easy thing,” and credited his fellow actors, saying, “Thanks to you, I think filming was both enjoyable and painful.”

He also expressed special affection for director Lee Chang-dong, whom he reunited with after 23 years. Seol said, “I got to work with Director Lee Chang-dong after 23 years. Before being a director, he is like an older brother and a mentor in life. I was grateful,” and added sincerely, “Thank you for continuing to let me dream, even though I’m not young anymore.” Finally, Seol expressed his love for his wife, saying, “I’m grateful to my lifelong comrade, Song Yoon-ah.”

Seol Kyung-gu, whose acting career was marked by a major milestone with 'Peppermint Candy,' has once again made Blue Dragon history through his reunion with director Lee Chang-dong after 23 years.

Best Actress also went to Jeon Do-yeon for 'Possible Love.' With this win, Jeon took home her third Best Actress trophy at the Blue Dragon Film Awards, achieving a triple crown.

Jeon said, “Director Lee Chang-dong, thank you so much for making this film. I was so happy to be part of your film,” and revealed, “When we were filming 'Miryang,' we went through such an intense time that I thought if I worked with you again later, I would make sure to enjoy it.”

She added, “Rather than focusing on doing well, I approached it with the mindset of enjoying every moment. I was so happy and grateful to have shared that time with Seol Kyung-gu, Zo In-sung, and CHO YEO JEONG.” 'Possible Love' thus swept four awards, including Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, and Best Screenplay.

Best Director went to Yoon Ga-eun for 'The World of Love.' She took home the trophy ahead of a formidable field of nominees, including Na Hong-jin for 'Hope,' Yeon Sang-ho for 'Colony,' Jang Hang-jun for 'The King's Warden,' and Hur Jin-ho for 'Assassin(s).'

Caught off guard by the unexpected win, Yoon Ga-eun said, “Oh, this is a problem. I didn’t prepare anything.” She went on to stress that a film is never made alone and expressed her gratitude to the actors and production team she worked with, as well as the many “Lee Ju-ins” in the world.

Ahn Sung-ki, the beloved actor who has left a major mark on Korean cinema, received the Achievement Award.

Best Supporting Actor went to Koo Kyo-hwan for 'Colony.' Koo had been nominated for Best Actor for 'Once We Were Us' and Best Supporting Actor for 'Colony' on the same day. When his name was announced as the winner, he leapt from his seat, unable to hide his joy.

Koo Kyo-hwan shared an anecdote about saying he would imitate a zombie if director Yeon Sang-ho won. Yeon did, in fact, imitate a zombie from the audience, turning the awards hall into a sea of laughter.

Koo said with a witty smile, “Let’s take the trophy apart and share it among all the staff and actors who worked together,” adding, “I’ll take this award as a sign that you’re giving me permission to keep acting, and I’ll keep working harder to show you good performances.”

Best Supporting Actress went to CHO YEO JEONG for 'Possible Love.' When her name was called, she burst into tears, saying, “This can’t be real.” She added, “I’m grateful to Director Lee Chang-dong for prompting me to reflect on such meaningful questions through this film. Working with Seol Kyung-gu, Jeon Do-yeon, and Zo In-sung made me love acting even more.”

In particular, CHO YEO JEONG gave a moving acceptance speech playing on the film’s title: “I take this award to mean that acting isn’t just my unrequited love, but a ‘Possible Love.’ I’ll keep exploring it with even greater dedication and a pure heart.”

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards were held at KBS Hall in Yeouido on the 25th. Director Jang Hang-jun of 'The King's Warden,' which won the Most-Attended Film Award, celebrates. Yeouido = Reporter Heo Sang-wook

The Popular Star Awards went to Park Ji-hoon, Park Ji-hyeon, Shin Min-a, and Oh Jung-se. Park Ji-hoon celebrated a double win, taking home the Popular Star Award after winning Best New Actor.

The Most-Attended Film Award went to 'The King's Warden,' which drew 16.93 million moviegoers and became the second-highest-grossing Korean film of all time. In a special moment, writer Kim Eun-hee, wife of director Jang Hang-jun, presented the award, bringing the couple together as presenter and recipient.

Best New Director went to Kim Mi-jo for 'The Journey to Gyeongju,' while the Best New Actor award—an honor that can be won only once in a lifetime—went to Park Ji-hoon for 'The King's Warden.' Park, who moved audiences to tears with his portrayal of Danjong in the film, further proved his presence as an actor by winning the Blue Dragon Film Award for Best New Actor.

Park Ji-hoon said, “I really hadn’t prepared an acceptance speech. I’m grateful to Director Jang Hang-jun for believing in me until the very end,” and added, “I’d also like to thank senior actor Yoo Hae-jin for giving me so much energy and help on set.” He warmed hearts by making eye contact with director Jang Hang-jun and Yoo Hae-jin, who were seated in the audience, as he expressed his gratitude.

Best New Actress went to Seo Su-bin for 'The World of Love.' Taking the stage, Seo drew laughs with a confident, spirited acceptance speech: “The director said that if I didn’t win an award, he’d buy me nice clothes, but I think winning the award is better after all.”

'Possible Love' took home the most awards, winning four, while 'Hope,' 'The World of Love,' 'Good News,' and 'The King's Warden' each won two, showcasing the diverse achievements of Korean cinema.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

▲ Winners and winning works at the 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards

- Best Picture = 'Hope'

- Best Actor = Seol Kyung-gu ('Possible Love')

- Best Actress = Jeon Do-yeon ('Possible Love')

- Best Director = Yoon Ga-eun ('The World of Love')

- Achievement Award = Ahn Sung-ki

- Best Supporting Actor = Koo Kyo-hwan ('Colony')

- Best Supporting Actress = CHO YEO JEONG ('Possible Love')

- Popular Star Award = Park Ji-hoon, Park Ji-hyeon, Shin Min-a, Oh Jung-se

- Most-Attended Film Award = 'The King's Warden'

- Best Screenplay = Lee Chang-dong, Oh Jeong-mi ('Possible Love')

- Short Film Award = Hong Seung-gi ('Mungchi')

- Art Direction Award = Han Ah-reum ('Good News')

- Music Award = Lee Min-hwi ('Pavane')

- Editing Award = Kim Sang-beom ('Good News')

- Cinematography and Lighting Award = Hong Kyung-pyo ('Hope')

- Technical Award = Yu Sang-seop, Lee Won-haeng ('Humint')

- Best New Director = Kim Mi-jo ('The Journey to Gyeongju')

- Best New Actor = Park Ji-hoon ('The King's Warden')

- Best New Actress = Seo Su-bin ('The World of Love')

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.