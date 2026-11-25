[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Singer DinDin revealed why his mother had to leave “My Little Old Boy.”

The MBC show “Radio Star,” which aired on the 25th, featured Jinseong, Choi Jae-rim, DinDin and Lee Mu-jin in a special titled “Don’t Pick on My Genre~.”

That day, when the conversation turned to his mother’s appearance on “My Little Old Boy” (hereafter “My Little Old Boy”), DinDin said, “She was upset after leaving the show.”

When Kim Gu-ra asked, “What was the atmosphere at home like after she was told she would have to leave?”, DinDin said, “This is the first time I’m talking about this. Actually, I heard it first. I went in for a radio show, and the CP asked to meet with me. When I heard my mother might have to leave, I felt like I was going to cry, because she had been so happy.”

DinDin went on to say that he asked the CP in charge why his mother was leaving, explaining, “My schedule didn’t allow me to appear on ‘My Little Old Boy’ very often. I think my mother didn’t have much to talk about when I wasn’t appearing.”

DinDin said that his heart sank when his mother, as usual, happily told him about filming “My Little Old Boy,” but he carefully broke the news to her. He said, “When I told her, Mom said, ‘I don’t think I should appear on a show you’re not on. I won’t do it.’ But she still checked the ratings when she watched ‘My Little Old Boy,’” prompting laughter.

DinDin also shared an update on his mother, saying, “She appeared on my YouTube channel and made quite a splash on Lee Ji-hye’s YouTube channel too. Since then, offers for solo appearances have been coming in, and she’s living quite happily in her own way.”

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.