[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] A behind-the-scenes story has come to light about how Brown Eyed Girls (JeA, Narsha, Miryo, and Gain) had what should have been an exciting first overseas trip together turn into a harrowing nightmare for the members when Narsha suddenly disappeared.

On the 25th, the first video was posted on the YouTube channel “Brown Eyed Girls Like Family.” In it, the four members, reunited as a full group for the first time in seven years, gathered at JeA’s house for a no-holds-barred round of revelations befitting a girl group with 20 years under its belt.

As they chatted over foods that brought back memories of their rookie days, the members recalled the painful memory of their trip to Japan—the only trip the four of them had taken together since their debut.

The members all said, “The only trip we ever took together was to Japan, and after that day, we never traveled together again,” sparking curiosity.

It all began when Narsha suddenly went missing. The members revealed, “We were all having a great time, and then at some point Narsha had vanished without a trace. After looking for her for ages, we found her alone at a club in Shibuya, Japan.” Their revelation sent the room into an uproar.

Recalling what happened, the members said, “Her phone battery had even died, so we couldn’t reach her at all.” They added, “When we lost contact with her in a foreign country, we all turned pale, thinking, ‘Had Narsha been kidnapped, or had she gotten drunk and passed out on the street, where we couldn’t find her?’ We were so frightened.”

The members continued their candid revelations: “We also went into that club together for a little while, but the atmosphere shocked us so much that we hurried back out. Narsha alone was left there.” The studio erupted in laughter at the group’s spicy, no-holds-barred revelations from its tough older sisters, who had not changed a bit even after 20 years.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.