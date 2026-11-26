From Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin, the entertainment industry's best-known devoted couple, to Lee Kwang-soo and Lee Sun-bin, a long-term couple in their ninth year, it was a striking sight as they attended the same awards ceremony and teamed up with different partners.

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards ceremony was held at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul, on the 25th, hosted by actors Lee Je-hoon and Han Ji-min.

That day, the sight of the entertainment industry's best-known couples and openly dating couples appearing as presenters also drew attention, no less than the star-studded winners.

First, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin took the stage as presenters of the Best Actor and Best Actress awards, respectively.

At last year's 46th Blue Dragon Film Awards, the two each took home the Best Actor and Best Actress awards for the films “Harbin” and “No Other Choice,” respectively, setting a record as the first married couple in the awards' history to win the leading performance awards together. They also shared the joy of winning the Popular Star Awards side by side.

Returning to the Blue Dragon Film Awards as presenters a year later, the couple took the stage with different partners this time.

Hyun Bin reunited with Jung Ryeo-won, with whom he had worked as a former couple in the MBC drama “My Lovely Sam Soon,” which aired in 2005. The sight of the two sharing the stage again after 21 years brought back memories for fans of the drama.

Son Ye-jin likewise appeared alongside Jung Hae-in, with whom she had played one half of an older-woman-younger-man couple in the JTBC drama “Something in the Rain,” which aired in 2018. By coincidence, the husband and wife each presented an award alongside a former romantic co-star, adding a novel touch to the ceremony.

Entertainment's longtime couple Lee Kwang-soo and Lee Sun-bin also brought their own “apart yet together” touch to the Blue Dragon Film Awards. Lee Kwang-soo presented the Best Supporting Actor award with actor Shin Hyun-been, while Lee Sun-bin took the stage with Ahn Bo-hyun, last year's Best New Actor winner, to present the newcomer awards.

Lee Kwang-soo and Lee Sun-bin first met through SBS's “Running Man” in 2016 and officially confirmed their relationship in December 2018. At the time, Lee Sun-bin openly expressed her affection, including by naming Lee Kwang-soo as her ideal type.

Since then, the two have focused on their respective projects while steadily nurturing their relationship, establishing themselves as one of the entertainment industry's longtime couples.

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards were held at KBS Hall in Yeouido on the 25th. Director Jang Hang-jun, whose film “The King's Warden” won the Most-Viewed Film Award, celebrates. Yeouido = Heo Sang-wook, reporter |

Meanwhile, director Jang Hang-jun and his wife, writer Kim Eun-hee, created a moment more cinematic than a movie as they met as presenter and winner.

That day, director Jang Hang-jun of “The King's Warden,” which drew 16.93 million moviegoers to become the second-highest-grossing film in South Korean cinema history, was seated in the audience as a nominee. His wife, writer Kim Eun-hee, made a surprise appearance as the presenter of the Most-Viewed Film Award to hand him the trophy.

Writer Kim Eun-hee recalled receiving an award from her husband at the same venue two years earlier and said she had hoped to present an award to him as well. She was moved, saying that at last her dream had come true.

After receiving the trophy directly from his wife, director Jang Hang-jun joked that at last there was a place for his own trophy among writer Kim Eun-hee's trophies that filled the shelves at home. He then called his wife “Kim Eun-hee, the best friend of my life,” sharing the joy of his win with her.

The warmth of the moment was heightened as writer Kim Eun-hee and director Jang Hang-jun walked off the stage side by side after presenting the award.

Though they attended the Blue Dragon Film Awards in their own right, the two married couples and one couple shared special moments in the same place, bringing even more sparkle to the ceremony.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.