The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards ceremony was held at KBS Hall in Yeouido on the 25th. Lee Min-ho lights up the red carpet. Yeouido = Reporter Park Jae-man /2025.11.25/

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] After narrowly missing out on an award at the Blue Dragon Film Awards, actor Lee Min-ho comforted his fans before himself.

On the 26th, Lee Min-ho posted a video on his personal account along with the message, “Get home safely in this cold. Thank you, everyone ♥”

The video showed Lee Min-ho attending the red carpet at the 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards, held the previous day. Dressed in a black tuxedo, he flashed a bright smile and made a cheek-heart pose, showing his affection for his fans.

Lee Min-ho then shared another post featuring his red-carpet appearance and left a short message: “Don’t be disappointed.”

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards ceremony was held earlier, on the 25th, at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul, hosted by actors Lee Je-hoon and Han Ji-min.

That day, Lee Min-ho was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for the film “Assassins.” He competed for the trophy against formidable actors, including Koo Kyo-hwan for “Colony,” Oh Jung-se for “Wild Thing,” Eum Moon-suk for “Hope” and Zo In-sung for “Possible Love,” but the award went to Koo Kyo-hwan.

After narrowly missing out on the trophy, Lee Min-ho greeted fans on social media immediately after the ceremony. Even though he might well have been more disappointed than anyone about missing out on the award, he expressed concern for fans who had supported him in the cold as they made their way home, and instead offered them words of comfort, warming hearts.

Meanwhile, “Assassins,” directed by Hur Jin-ho and starring Lee Min-ho, traces the suspicions surrounding the 1974 shooting of Yuk Young-soo and those behind it. Lee plays Han Young-il, a rookie reporter on the social affairs desk who doggedly pursues the truth about the incident, and shares the screen with Yoo Hae-jin and Park Hae-il. The film, released last September, has surpassed 3.4 million in cumulative admissions.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.