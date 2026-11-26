[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] A heartwarming story about singer Lim Young-woong gifting luxury scarves to the mothers on My Little Old Boy was revealed only later.

The MBC variety show Radio Star, which aired on the 25th, featured Jinseong, Choi Jae-rim, DinDin and Lee Mu-jin as guests, and they shared various stories.

That day, DinDin shared how his mother became a fan of Lim Young-woong. In particular, a generous gift Lim Young-woong had prepared for the mothers was revealed, drawing attention. He had appeared as a guest on SBS's My Little Old Boy in the past.

DinDin shared how exceptionally thoughtful Lim Young-woong had been, saying, “Mr. Lim Young-woong bought an Hermès scarf for each and every one of the mothers and brought them over.” MC Kim Gu-ra praised him, saying, “That’s a heroic act.”

Moved by Lim Young-woong’s thoughtful gift, DinDin’s mother eventually said, “I wish my son were a hero.” DinDin revealed his mother’s candid confession, sending the studio into fits of laughter.

Earlier, during the Mr. Trot craze, DinDin’s mother had expressed her affection for her son, saying, “Mom always supports you. I don’t like trot. My son is the best.”

But one day, DinDin visited his mother’s home without warning and found her sitting on the floor, gazing spellbound at Lim Young-woong singing. DinDin recalled, “As if she’d been caught at the scene of a crime, she turned off the TV, saying, ‘No, Mom wasn’t watching.’”

After meeting Lim Young-woong in person and even receiving a luxury scarf from him, DinDin’s mother reportedly no longer hid her fandom.

Lim Young-woong’s thoughtfulness didn’t end there. He also invited the mothers from My Little Old Boy to his concert. But the mothers said it might be an imposition on Lim Young-woong and expressed their intention to try to get tickets themselves.

DinDin drew more laughs by lamenting, “They asked me to get the tickets for them.”

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.