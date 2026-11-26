[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Singer Seo In-young threw the place into chaos by taking care of an urgent bathroom emergency as soon as she entered Brian's palatial home in Pyeongtaek—he is famous as the ultimate neat freak—and then boldly declaring the bathroom off-limits.

On the 25th, the YouTube channel The Brian released a lighthearted account of Seo In-young's first visit to Brian's mansion, which has drawn attention for its cleanliness bordering on obsessive-compulsive behavior.

That day, before she could even formally greet the camera after arriving at the entrance, Seo In-young shouted with an urgent look on her face, "Brian! I need to poop right now!" and sprinted to the bathroom, startling everyone from the very start.

After she foisted even the housewarming gift she had been holding onto Brian and the door closed, he couldn't hide his bewilderment but kindly explained where to find the toilet paper and how to turn on the exhaust fan, making everyone laugh.

A little while later, after getting through the crisis, Seo In-young came out and carefully checked, "This is a regular towel, right? Not a cleaning rag?" She then confidently warned, "Oh, I almost died. Don't go in here (the bathroom) for a while," turning the studio into a sea of laughter.

Seo In-young also admired Brian's Christmas-themed decor, but kept up her unfiltered banter, true to their 20-year friendship: "I just wiped the whole floor with my pants, so shouldn't I change them too?"

Instead of seeming flustered, Brian replied, "I think the energy of my house must be really good. Every celebrity who comes to my house goes to the bathroom first.

Earlier, Super Junior D&E and Hwanhee also went to the bathroom as soon as they arrived," he said, then wittily added, "Since you took care of a big one at my house, you're going to be rich from now on," drawing even more laughter.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.