[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Gain of the group Brown Eyed Girls candidly opened up about her fear of being forgotten by the public after a long hiatus of about four years.

On the 25th, a video of the Brown Eyed Girls members reuniting as a full group for the first time in seven years was released on the YouTube channel ‘Brown Eyed Girls Like Family.’

Gain appeared before the cameras for the first time in a while, sporting her trademark heavy smoky makeup and catching the members’ attention. When the older members playfully teased her, asking, “Do you have a performance or something today? Why did you get so dressed up?”, Gain replied, “I was originally going to come dressed casually, but since it’s been so long, I got dressed up in case people wouldn’t recognize me.” She cautiously opened up, saying, “I was worried everyone might have forgotten me. Some people might have, and there may be people who don’t know me, right?”

When the members then joked with Gain, who was managing her expression because she was aware of the camera, she stopped smiling and made a heartfelt confession: “I took four years off, and I really wanted to be an entertainer. I really did.” Her words brought a solemn mood to the room.

Recalling the height of her career, Gain said, “Back when we were working incredibly hard, we used to say, ‘I just want to walk around freely where there are lots of people. That’s my wish.’” She added, “But during the four years I was really taking a break, I lived thinking, ‘I wish people would recognize me everywhere. I wish that day would come soon,’” conveying how desperately she had longed for that during her hiatus.

Gain was caught in 2019 on suspicion of illegally administering propofol and received a summary order imposing a fine in 2021. She then spent about four years away from the limelight. This year, as Brown Eyed Girls marks its 20th anniversary, she has begun gearing up for a full-fledged comeback through the group’s YouTube activities as a full group.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.