[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Rapper Swings (real name Moon Ji-hoon) has revealed an unconventional acting career spanning Chungmuro and overseas productions, from being cast in a film produced by Ma Dong-seok to landing a lead role in a film produced in the United States.

On the 25th, a Q&A video filmed to mark the first anniversary of the YouTube channel 'Egenam Swings' was posted.

Swings kicked things off lightheartedly by introducing himself as a “rookie actor, Moon Ji-hoon,” then shared a string of major casting news in response to fans’ questions about projects in preparation and updates on his acting career.

First, Swings said, “The film 'Like Water,' which I’m currently working on as an actor, is set to be released soon,” and drew attention by revealing, “Editing is already completely finished, and only the music work remains. I play the lead in this project.”

He also shared news of his overseas foray. Swings made a surprise announcement, saying, “One piece of good news is that I’ve been cast in a lead role in a film being produced in the United States,” and added, “I also began filming a drama in which I’m playing my first lead role this week, and my days are hectic right now.”

He went on to reveal his particular affection for the project, saying, “It was originally planned as a short-form drama, but as it grew in scale, it came to be presented on a full-fledged drama or film platform.”

Above all, news of a collaboration with actor Ma Dong-seok, one of Chungmuro’s most reliable box-office draws, caught the public’s attention.

Swings hinted, “I’ve also joined a film produced by senior actor Ma Dong-seok in a meaningful role. It’s definitely not a lead role, but I’ve taken on a significant part in the film. We’re already shooting, and we’re set to continue filming.”

He added that he is also broadening his acting range with special cameo appearances in several dramas.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.