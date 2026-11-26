[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Jeon Mi-do earned her first-ever Blue Dragon Film Awards nomination and graced the red carpet in a daring dress that turned on its head her usually graceful image.

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards ceremony was held on the 25th at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul, hosted by actors Lee Je-hoon and Han Ji-min.

Jeon Mi-do attended the ceremony as a Best Supporting Actress nominee for the film The King's Warden, directed by Jang Hang-jun.

At the red-carpet event before the ceremony, Jeon Mi-do arrived in a white, strapless lace dress that revealed her shoulders and collarbone.

Delicate floral lace layered over beige fabric close to her skin tone created a daring illusion, as if she were wearing only lace over bare skin. The design accentuated her silhouette, while ribbon details added a touch of charm.

In contrast to her glamorous dress, Jeon Mi-do kept her hairstyle and accessories simple. She waved to the press with her signature bright smile, showing off her elegant charm.

Especially striking was the glamorous, bold transformation she presented off-screen, given that she had moved audiences to tears in The King's Warden in her simple court lady attire. It was a moment that showcased a different side of Jeon Mi-do, who was born in 1982 and is 44 this year.

In The King's Warden, Jeon Mi-do played Mae-hwa, a court lady who cared for the young Prince Danjong from childhood and remained by his side even after he was deposed. Her restrained emotional performance and nuanced acting left a lasting impression on audiences, and she also sang the OST song “Beot” herself.

After joining the ranks of stars whose films have drawn 10 million moviegoers with her first historical drama, Jeon Mi-do also had the joy of receiving her first-ever Blue Dragon Film Awards nomination.

That day, Jeon Mi-do competed for the Best Supporting Actress trophy against Kim Shin-rok for Colony, Park Ji-hyun for Wild Thing, Jang Hye-jin for The World of Love, and CHO YEO JEONG for Possible Love. The honor went to CHO YEO JEONG. Though she did not take home the trophy, Jeon Mi-do achieved the significant milestone of earning her first Blue Dragon Film Awards nomination.

A former musical theater actor, Jeon Mi-do rose to mainstream popularity through tvN's Hospital Playlist series and remains active across television dramas, films, and stage productions.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.