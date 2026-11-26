(Left) Last year’s Blue Dragon Film Awards / (Right) This year’s Blue Dragon Film Awards

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actress Han Ji-min returned with a markedly different aura, showing the presence befitting a ‘Blue Dragon goddess.’

Han Ji-min hosted the 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards, held at KBS Hall in Yeouido on the 25th. Teaming up with actor Lee Je-hoon again this year after last year, she added gravitas to the ceremony with her steady hosting.

Her styling, even bolder and fresher than last year’s, also caught the eye. Last year, Han Ji-min wore her long hair loose in a look that was both neat and elegant. The combination of a silhouette that naturally hugged her figure and a muted black color highlighted her signature graceful, sophisticated appeal. Another dress also stood out for its upper-body cutout design, but had a more restrained feel than this year’s outfits.

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards were held at KBS Hall in Yeouido on the 25th. MCs Han Ji-min and Lee Je-hoon are giving their opening remarks. Yeouido = Reporter Heo Sang-wook /2025.11.25/

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards ceremony was held at KBS Hall in Yeouido on the 25th. Lee Je-hoon and Han Ji-min shine on the red carpet. Yeouido = Reporter Park Jae-man /2025.11.25/

This year, she turned heads in a white V-neck dress that revealed her décolletage. Her bob hairstyle completed a more polished, urban look.

Her red-carpet look was also daring. She boldly revealed her upper-body silhouette in a black off-the-shoulder dress. Han Ji-min once again showed the presence befitting a ‘Blue Dragon goddess,’ radiating a different kind of appeal.

Meanwhile, Han Ji-min will appear in the tvN variety show ‘Just Friends,’ premiering on the 27th, and the Disney+ drama ‘The Koreans,’ set to be released next year.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.