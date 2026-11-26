[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Singer Chae Yeon revealed that she couldn't even put on a jacket by herself because of frozen shoulder.

A video titled 'Seven Years of Personal Training... Honestly, I Want to Go Home' was released on the 25th on the '2005 Chae Yeon' YouTube channel.

Chae Yeon headed to the gym for a personal training session after a month. While exercising, she said, "Many people around my age complain of shoulder pain. I couldn't even put on a jacket by myself," revealing that she had suffered from frozen shoulder. She added, "If you keep stretching and think of it as something you'll suffer from for four or five years, it gets better," saying her frozen shoulder symptoms had improved considerably.

Chae Yeon also said, "I have problems with my hip joint. The same thing seems to happen with my hip joint, like frozen shoulder. I think it's an issue of aging," and, "My flexibility has declined a lot because of aging," continuing to express her dismay.

Chae Yeon said, "At my age, if I don't exercise, it shows very quickly. I definitely need to exercise; it helps me turn back the clock," reflecting on how she had been lax about exercising lately.

Chae Yeon was born in 1978 and is 48 this year. She made her debut in 2003 and became popular with hit songs such as 'Two of Us,' 'Come to Me' and 'Shaken.'

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.