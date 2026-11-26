[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Actress Park Jung-soo shared behind-the-scenes details about the wedding photos she took with her partner, director Jeong Eul-yeong, showing off her trademark candid and witty banter.

The 370th episode of tvN variety show You Quiz on the Block (hereafter, You Quiz), which aired on the 25th, previewed actress Park Jung-soo's appearance, drawing interest.

That day, Park Jung-soo warmly greeted Yoo Jae-suk, saying, “Hi, have you been well?” Yoo replied, “I hosted your eldest daughter's wedding, didn't I?” and mentioned his special connection with Park. He then asked, “You've been doing well, right?” Park patted Yoo on the back and said, “I was so grateful,” creating a heartwarming moment. The two kept the conversation flowing naturally, their long-standing connection lending a warm, friendly atmosphere.

Later, Yoo showed interest by bringing up the wedding photos Park had taken with director Jeong Eul-yeong. Park had previously drawn attention by sharing wedding photos taken with Jeong, with whom she has been in a common-law relationship for a long time. Many people were drawn to the pair's decision to capture a special moment in photographs rather than hold a formal wedding ceremony.

Yoo asked, “Did Director Jeong Eul-yeong readily agree to take the photos?” curious about the story behind the shoot. Park responded with a question of her own: “No. Does he look like he'd happily agree to pose, with that face?” Her remark sent the set into fits of laughter. Her candid answer, which gave a sense of how Director Jeong might have reacted, showcased her trademark unfiltered wit.

When Yoo then asked what she was most worried about right now, Park replied, “That I might call the producer later and say, ‘Please edit that a bit,’” prompting another burst of laughter. Even her concern about how her candid remarks might come across on the show became a source of humor. Yoo chimed in, “You're amazing. Jung-soo noona, you're amazing,” adding to the lighthearted mood.

Park married a businessman in 1975 and had two children, but the couple divorced by mutual agreement in 1997, 22 years after their marriage. She later became involved with drama director Jeong Eul-yeong, and the two have been in a common-law relationship for about 25 years. Jeong is also well known as the father of actor Jung Kyung-ho.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.