[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Rapper Yang Hong-won and former model Won Hyeon-ju have shown different reactions amid their divorce.

On the 24th, Won Hyeon-ju announced on her account that she and Yang Hong-won were divorcing. She said, “We have reached an amicable agreement and are nearing the end of the divorce process. Since this is a personal matter, I would be grateful for your understanding that it is difficult to share details,” and also tagged the account of attorney Jeong Seong-won of law firm DH.

On the 25th, attorney Jeong shared Won Hyeon-ju’s statement on his account and replied, “Wishing you nothing but good things from here on.” On the 25th of last month, shortly after allegations of an affair involving Yang Hong-won surfaced, Jeong posted a video titled “Can You Be Punished Just for Entering a Motel?”

He insisted, “Someone went into a motel after drinking with a woman and said they hadn’t done anything. They asked whether that would count as adultery. Of course it would. Courts currently consider even entering a lodging establishment to be adultery. Judges aren’t stupid, and that kind of excuse won’t work.”

Although attorney Jeong did not mention Yang Hong-won by name, most people felt that the timing and content brought Yang’s case to mind. Jeong’s public show of support after Won Hyeon-ju announced the divorce further bolstered that speculation.

Meanwhile, on the 25th, Yang Hong-won posted on his account a photo capturing lyrics from “24YB,” which he released during his Young B days. He highlighted the lines, “I’ll endure again and take the corporation. They’re sizing things up without me. F***ing idiots, you forgot. B****, I’m Young B.” The post drew considerable attention as it was Yang’s first since the divorce announcement.

Yang Hong-won and Won Hyeon-ju legally became a married couple after registering their marriage in 2023, and welcomed their daughter, Lua, in November of the following year. The two held a wedding ceremony on October 18, but five days later, allegations emerged that Yang had accompanied another woman to a motel, prompting rumors of an affair.

Yang Hong-won’s side said, “It is true that he accompanied the woman to a motel, but there was no intimate activity inside the room,” and announced plans to take legal action against the person who made the allegations.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.