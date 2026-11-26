[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] A, who first raised allegations of an affair involving rapper Yang Hong-won, has shared an update on social media and drawn attention by responding directly to criticism from netizens.

On the 24th, A posted a photo on social media showing a V sign at a construction site, along with the caption, “Making money isn’t easy.” Since it was an update shared after the controversy, the post also drew considerable attention.

After the post was picked up by the media, A shared a screenshot of a related article and asked, “It’s not a crime to work hard, is it?” The remark appeared to be a response to the attention surrounding A’s recent update.

One netizen then left a pointed comment on the post: “That may be true, but I guess you can’t live on that 300,000 won after all. You wrecked a family, and now you say you’re working hard with such a great attitude? I’ll support you.” The commenter criticized A by bringing up the 300,000 won mentioned earlier in the disclosures concerning Yang Hong-won.

A retorted, “Thank you. I’ll work hard.” A left the brief response without adding any substantial explanation or rebuttal to the critical comment. Comments are currently restricted on the post.

The allegations of an affair involving Yang Hong-won first surfaced through A’s disclosure on the 23rd of last month. At the time, A claimed that Yang had gone to a motel with another woman just five days after his wedding ceremony, causing a stir. The controversy grew further because Yang had dated the woman for a long time, started a family with her, and had a daughter with her.

As the allegations spread, Yang Hong-won’s agency, AP Alchemy, acknowledged that he had accompanied the woman to the motel but rejected the affair allegations. The agency said that while Yang did enter a motel room with the woman, there was no intimate behavior whatsoever inside the room. It added that Yang fell asleep as soon as he entered and denied the allegations.

The original source of the allegations, A, later took a somewhat different position on the claims. A said that Yang Hong-won and the woman did enter the motel together, but that A had not personally witnessed whether any inappropriate physical contact actually took place between them.

At the time, A said, “Honestly, I don’t really know whether it was an affair. I didn’t see them having an affair,” appearing to back away somewhat from the earlier allegations.

A also spoke about what led to the decision to make the disclosure. A explained that an incident had left feelings hurt after A tried to borrow 300,000 won from Yang Hong-won, and that the disclosure followed in that context. However, since the fact that they went to a motel together alone cannot establish that their relationship was inappropriate, the specific allegations remain unverified.

Yang Hong-won and Won Hyun-ju had been dating since 2017 and became legally married after registering their marriage in 2023. They welcomed a daughter in November 2024 and held their wedding ceremony belatedly on the 18th of last month. But after various controversies arose following the ceremony, Won Hyun-ju personally announced their divorce, and the two went their separate ways about a month after the wedding.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.