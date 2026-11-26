[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Xlov, a “genderless group,” has made its first entry on the U.S. Billboard charts.

According to Billboard’s latest chart, dated the 28th, Xlov’s third mini-album, “I Equals I,” ranked No. 7 on World Albums and No. 22 on Top Album Sales.

By entering the Billboard charts for the first time since its debut, Xlov demonstrated its rapid growth in the global music market.

Xlov is currently on its “LATAM Tour II,” traveling through Mexico, Chile, Argentina, Brazil and Peru. The group will kick off its North American tour in Miami, on December 3 (local time). Shows in Miami, New York, Chicago, Dallas and Los Angeles have already sold out, and one additional show each has been added in Chicago and Los Angeles. Shows in Atlanta, Toronto and Vancouver have also been added.

Xlov will hold its solo fan meeting, “Xlov’s Dinner Time,” in Tokyo, Japan, on December 27, and perform “Love or X” in Seoul on January 9–10, 2027.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.