[Baek Ji-eun, Sportschosun] Kim Bada, formerly of the band Sinawe, was given a suspended sentence on marijuana charges.

A sentencing hearing for Kim Bada, who was indicted on charges of violating the Narcotics Control Act (marijuana), was held on the 25th before a single-judge panel of Criminal Division 1 at the Sokcho Branch of Chuncheon District Court, presided over by Judge Joo Cheol-hyeon. The court sentenced Kim to one year and six months in prison, suspended for three years, and ordered him to undergo probation, perform 80 hours of community service, and attend 80 hours of lectures on drug addiction treatment. The court also ordered the seized items confiscated, but did not order him to pay an equivalent amount, citing insufficient evidence to determine the value of the marijuana he possessed and smoked.

Kim Bada was arrested on suspicion of smoking marijuana with an acquaintance in Sokcho, Gangwon Province, in March. He was accused of smoking marijuana twice, in March last year and March this year, and possessing 2 grams of marijuana for the purpose of smoking it. Kim was also indicted in 2008–2009 on charges of smoking and purchasing marijuana and was sentenced to one year in prison, suspended for two years.

The court said that his prior punishment for smoking marijuana was an unfavorable factor in sentencing, but added that it had taken into account that he admitted to all of the offenses and showed remorse, that the confirmed number of times he smoked marijuana was not high, and that his prior punishment was relatively long ago.

Kim Bada said, “I think I have to take responsibility for the things I did wrong. I accept the ruling. From now on, I’ll devote myself to my music career and show my fans only my good side.”

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.