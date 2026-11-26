[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Changmin of TVXQ showed his exceptional love for his fans by pulling off a surprise, impromptu meetup with them. He not only invited them to meet without any advance notice but also went to the location himself and even brought them drinks, moving fans with his thoughtfulness.

At around 9 p.m. on the 25th, Changmin greeted fans warmly through the fan communication platform bubble. He suddenly proposed meeting up, asking, “What are you up to? How about trying another impromptu meetup, for the first time in a while?”

An impromptu meetup is one where people get together spontaneously without making specific plans in advance. Changmin raised fans’ expectations by sharing a specific location rather than letting his proposal remain just words. He designated Exit 7 at Daechi Station as the meeting spot, then announced, “I’ll wait only until 9:40 and then leave.” He added, “Let’s meet up on the spur of the moment, but only if you can get nearby,” inviting fans who were close by to join him for a surprise meetup.

Changmin later showed up at the meeting spot as promised. Dressed head to toe in dark clothing, with a black hat and mask, he took a selfie in front of Exit 7 at Daechi Station to show fans that he had arrived. Fans responded enthusiastically to his decision to come to the meeting spot himself after unexpectedly suggesting they meet.

Changmin also made sure to give fans a thoughtful reminder. He said, “Those who would get here after 10, absolutely don’t come. I’ll wait until 9:40, and if anyone comes by then, I’ll buy them something to drink before I leave.” He showed consideration by telling fans not to go out of their way to come so late, while also expressing his warm intention to buy drinks for those coming to see him.

The meetup that day was brief but ended on a special note. At around 9:57 p.m., Changmin met about seven fans in person, gave them drinks, and took commemorative photos with them. It was a special moment when a star and fans who had communicated only online suddenly met face-to-face.

What made it especially heartwarming was that Changmin followed through on his promise to his fans instead of leaving it at words. Though their time together was short, he was willing to make the trip for them and give them a small, special memory. Fans continue to be touched by his exceptional fan service.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.