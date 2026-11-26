Screenshot from a video on Kim Ji-hye's social media

Screenshot from a video on Kim Ji-hye's social media

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Young-rok] Kim Ji-hye, a businesswoman and former member of the group Cats, personally addressed the recent suspicions that she had used “weight-loss injections,” expressing her frustration over the allegations.

On the 25th, Kim Ji-hye shared her hurt feelings in a post on her social media, writing, “I can’t believe I lost 7 kg and still ended up hearing things like this behind my back.”

Kim Ji-hye had previously said she successfully lost 7 kg by adjusting her diet to focus mainly on cleanse juices. But she said that afterward, people around her began suspecting that she had actually been secretly taking weight-loss injections such as Mounjaro and Wegovy.

In response, Kim Ji-hye candidly admitted, “I really didn’t take them. If only I’d been healthy, I might have considered it at least once.” She added, “All the staff around me strongly recommended them, and seeing how much weight they’d lost did make me waver a little.”

The decisive reason she gave up on the injections was that her health had rapidly worsened after childbirth. Kim Ji-hye explained, “After giving birth, my health got so bad. I broke out in hives all over, my skin flared up, I had aches and pains here and there, and I felt awful. Somehow, the thought of taking the medication while risking the side effects scared me.” She added, “I focused on dieting, thinking I’d first try to lose the weight on my own, and consider the injections if I still couldn’t lose it.” She repeatedly expressed how unfair it was that her painstaking efforts were being belittled.

Kim Ji-hye debuted in 2007 as a member of the girl group Cats, the second generation of the project group The Red. The group released songs including “Baby Cat” and “Handsome Boy,” and early in her career, Cats developed a rivalry with Wonder Girls. She was beloved as the group’s most popular member while appearing on Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)’s Showvival and other programs. After the group disbanded, she worked as a television personality before becoming a cosmetics businesswoman.

In 2019, she married Choi Sung-wook (Ace), a former member of the group Parang. After overcoming a long struggle with infertility, she welcomed boy-girl twins in September last year and received many congratulations.

Reporter Kim Young-rok lunarfly@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.