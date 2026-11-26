The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards were held on the 25th at KBS Hall in Yeouido. Moon Geun-young appeared as a presenter. Yeouido = Reporter Heo Sang-wook, / 2025.11.25/

[Sportschosun reporter Sohyoung Kim] Actress Moon Geun-young drew attention when she appeared at the Blue Dragon Film Awards looking noticeably different. Her slimmer face and more slender silhouette, as if she had successfully lost weight, brought to mind her twenties.

On the 25th, Moon Geun-young took the stage as a presenter for the Chung Jung One Short Film Award at the 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards, held at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul.

She completed a polished look with a dark navy-toned jacket, a neat bob, and simple accessories. Her understated makeup and noticeably slimmer face also caught the eye.

Photo courtesy of Moon Geun-young’s Instagram

After the awards ceremony, Moon Geun-young shared behind-the-scenes preparations on site in an Instagram Story post titled “The heart-pounding, nerve-racking Blue Dragon behind the scenes.” She captured moments in sequence, from getting her makeup done and finishing her styling to just before she went onstage at the ceremony. The excitement and nerves of appearing on a major awards-show stage for the first time in a while came through clearly.

Moon Geun-young shared her thoughts, saying, “I was honored to attend as a judge for the Blue Dragon Film Awards. I hope I can attend as a nominee next year. I hope all the many people who work hard for film can enjoy today.” She expressed both her gratitude for participating in the film festival as a judge and her hope of being nominated again for a project as an actress.

People who saw the photos commented, “She’s lost a lot of weight,” “She looks like she did in her twenties again,” “It reminds me of when she was the Nation’s Little Sister,” and “She still looks so young,” among other reactions.

Meanwhile, Moon Geun-young was diagnosed with acute compartment syndrome while performing in the play Romeo and Juliet in 2017 and underwent surgery four times. Acute compartment syndrome is a condition in which rising pressure in a space containing muscles, nerves, blood vessels, and other structures cuts off the blood supply. After a long period of rehabilitation, Moon Geun-young announced that she had fully recovered in 2024. She has since reconnected with the public through television and her work in film and other projects.

She has also announced a new beginning in her personal life. In July, Moon Geun-young announced that she was marrying actor Jung Pyung. The couple reportedly marked the occasion with a meal with family instead of holding a separate wedding ceremony. Recently, she appeared on SBS’s The Ballad of Us 2 as a representative of discerning Top 100 listeners, showing her emotionally perceptive side.

Reporter Sohyoung Kim, compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.