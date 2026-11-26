[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Hyoyeon of Girls' Generation is heading to the Pyeongchang Kimjang Festival to fulfill her dream of becoming an ideal wife and mother.

In the 426th episode of the MBC variety show Omniscient Interfering View, airing this Saturday, the 28th, Hyoyeon—who made headlines during her previous appearance for her close loyalty and friendship with staff members she has worked with for as long as 20 years and as little as six—will take on a fun kimjang challenge with them in Pyeongchang, Gangwon Province. The program is planned by Noh Si-yong, directed by Chae Hyun-seok, Shin Hyun-been, Kim Hae-ni, Seo Ye-na and Kang Yeon-ju, and written by Yeo Hyeon-jeon.

Hyoyeon draws attention by candidly sharing her dream, which she has cherished since childhood, of becoming an ideal wife and mother. Saying that “marriage came first” even when she was just starting out as a singer, she also reveals her wish to have two children. Recalling how her grandmother used to make kimchi for the winter with 200 to 300 heads of napa cabbage at a time, Hyoyeon can hardly contain her excitement ahead of the kimjang festival she has eagerly awaited as a way to fulfill her longtime dream.

Hyoyeon completes her perfect kimjang look with a floral vest in a grandmillennial style, then gets down to making kimchi in earnest. She confidently mixes the kimchi seasoning, but is said to end up making kimchi shaped like a traditional ritual vessel with her clumsy hands, piquing curiosity. Cheers of delight and dance support from festivalgoers who recognize her add to the fun and are set to lift the festive mood. After the grueling kimjang session, she will enjoy a generous spread of acorn jelly, boiled pork and dumpling soup with kimchi, leaving viewers’ mouths watering.

Stories will come to light ranging from how she passed the preliminary round of a track meet wearing ballet shoes to how she generously offered to treat her staff to a trip to Da Nang. Hyoyeon’s quirky side and her commitment to her relationships with the staff are sure to bring plenty of laughs.

The fun-filled, mishap-strewn Pyeongchang kimjang trip featuring Hyoyeon of Girls' Generation, who dreams of becoming an ideal wife and mother, and her closest staff members will air on MBC's Omniscient Interfering View this Saturday, the 28th, at 11:10 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.