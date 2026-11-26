[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Rapper Swings, who has earned recognition as an actor and hinted at an overseas debut, said there had been significant progress in repaying the “12 billion won in debt” that had weighed him down.

On the 25th, Swings uploaded a video titled “I’ll Answer Anything” to his YouTube channel and held a talk and Q&A to mark the channel’s first anniversary.

In the video, Swings recalled starting the channel after meeting CEO Kwon Gi-dong about a year earlier: “When Kwon Gi-dong first met me, he said, ‘Hyung, I’ll definitely make you money.’ But at the time, I couldn’t believe in myself.” He opened up: “I was deeply depressed because of financial setbacks—to the point that I didn’t know how to keep living.”

Swings had previously spoken on various programs and elsewhere about the 12 billion won in debt he incurred while running a hip-hop entertainment company. He initially started out without high expectations for profits, but as his YouTube channel grew and advertising work continued, the pace at which he was paying down the debt became much faster than before. “I started out taking it lightly, but it’s not so light anymore. Thanks to that, I’m doing a really good job of paying down my debt,” he said, adding, “The pace has gotten much faster than before, and I’ve paid off almost all of it. There’s not much left now.”

Swings is now earning income reminiscent of his heyday. CEO Kwon let slip, “You didn’t even know, hyung, but you filmed a whopping nine ads this month alone.” Swings added, “As soon as money hits my bank account, I use it to pay off debt, so it doesn’t feel like my money, but I’m earning more than the monthly profit target the CEO originally promised,” and also shared that he had recently renewed his contract with his agency for multiple years.

Swings, who has expanded his activities into acting, recently signed an exclusive contract with ACE FACTORY and embarked on a full-fledged acting career.

In the video, he also shared updates on his starring film “Like Water,” as well as a U.S.-produced movie and the filming of his first drama in a leading role. “I’ve joined a film produced by senior industry figure Ma Dong-seok in a meaningful role, and I’m continuing to film,” he said, raising expectations.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.