[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Singer Eric Nam and MAMAMOO's Solar reunited after 10 years.

On the 25th, a video was posted on MAMAMOO's official social media channels alongside a post reading, 'We Got Divorced.'

Solar and Eric Nam sat side by side. The two received a lot of love as the 'Ddongi Couple' on MBC's 'We Got Married' in 2016.

Solar joked, “We got divorced. There are a lot of divorce shows these days, aren't there? We got divorced 10 years ago.” She asked, “Did you live well without me?” Eric Nam quipped, “I did think of you,” prompting laughter.

Solar recalled, “It turns out we got divorced on November 19, 2016. Have we seen each other at all in the 10 years since?” Eric Nam remembered, “I think I saw you once at an event. All the members were there then, too, and we didn't know what to do with each other.” Solar added, “I remember it ending really awkwardly, even though we got married and divorced,” prompting laughter.

Recalling their time on 'We Got Married,' Solar revealed, “Back then, there was a saying: 'One Eric Nam per household.' Women really liked you because of your gentlemanly, gentle image, and they were all a little envious of me. But you were so busy then that whenever you came to the set, you were exhausted.” Eric Nam added, “You were like that, too. You'd suddenly fall asleep in the middle of filming. We have so many behind-the-scenes stories,” prompting laughter.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.