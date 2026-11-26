◇The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards were held on the 25th at KBS Hall in Yeouido. Presenters Hyun Bin and Jung Ryeo-won. Yeouido = Reporter Heo Sang-wook /2025.11.25/

[Sportschosun Reporter Sohyoung Kim] Actors Hyun Bin and Jung Ryeo-won appeared in the same frame for the first time in 21 years. The two, who played former lovers in the 2005 MBC drama My Lovely Sam Soon, reunited as presenters at the Blue Dragon Film Awards.

Hyun Bin and Jung Ryeo-won appeared together as presenters for the Best Actor award at the 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards, held on the 25th at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul.

◇The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards were held on the 25th at KBS Hall in Yeouido. Presenters Hyun Bin and Jung Ryeo-won. Yeouido = Reporter Heo Sang-wook /2025.11.25/

That day, Jung Ryeo-won said to Hyun Bin, “Hyun Bin, it’s been 21 years since we were in the same frame.” Hyun Bin replied, “We were both newcomers back then, and standing here together like this feels special.”

At the time, Hyun Bin played Hyun Jin-heon, a restaurant owner, while Jung Ryeo-won played Yoo Hee-jin, his former girlfriend. In the drama, Hyun Jin-heon and Yoo Hee-jin reunited when she returned after completing her studies in the United States. The two actors, whose characters were entangled in a love triangle with Sam-soon (Kim Sun-a), took the stage together again after a long time, drawing interest from viewers who remembered the drama.

In a coincidence, Hyun Bin’s wife, Son Ye-jin, also presented an award alongside a former co-star. Son Ye-jin took the stage with Jung Hae-in to present the Best Actress award. The two played Yoon Jin-ah and Seo Joon-hee, a couple with an older woman and a younger man, in the 2018 JTBC drama Something in the Rain.

Hyun Bin reunited with Jung Ryeo-won, and Son Ye-jin with Jung Hae-in—in each case, with a former on-screen lover from a past drama.

Meanwhile, Hyun Bin returned as Baek Kitae, an agent of the Korean Central Intelligence Agency (KCIA), in season two of the Disney+ series Made in Korea, released last September. In April, Hyun Bin was appointed an honorary counterintelligence agent for the National Intelligence Service (NIS), and on November 24 he received a plaque of merit from the NIS director in recognition of his contributions to promoting industrial security. Son Ye-jin met viewers in September through the Netflix series The Scandal. She played Lady Cho, a woman in the Joseon era, and appeared alongside Ji Chang-wook and Nana. Her first historical drama in 24 years drew attention.

Reporter Sohyoung Kim compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.