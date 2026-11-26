[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Kim Dae-ho and Dawn’s ‘DaeDawn Adventure’ has become a reality on MBC’s ‘I Live Alone.’

The episode of MBC’s ‘I Live Alone’ airing on the 27th, directed by Heo Hang, Kang Ji-hee, Kim Jin-kyung, Moon Ki-young, Jung Ji-woon and Kim Gyu-ri, will show Kim Dae-ho and Dawn setting off on an adventure together.

Dawn says, “I wanted to try a hobby that’s hard to talk about, together with Dae-ho hyung,” and explains how he responded to Kim Dae-ho’s “forced docking.” Dawn heads to the mountains with Kim Dae-ho to search for the legendary “this.” He thanks Kim Dae-ho for readily joining him in his hobby, saying, “You could think a hobby like this is weird, you know.” The released photos show Kim Dae-ho and Dawn searching(?) through the forest together, raising curiosity about what exactly they’re looking for.

Kim Dae-ho and Dawn also spend time getting to know each other through a deep(?) conversation. They discuss being unmarried versus choosing not to marry, and share their honest thoughts about dating, marriage and the future. Kim Dae-ho’s unexpected, shocking remark leaves Dawn flustered; he says, “I don’t think I should hang out with you, hyung.” Attention is focused on what Kim Dae-ho confessed that so startled Dawn.

Meanwhile, Dawn feels he’s up against a “wall(?)” in the face of Kim Dae-ho’s exceptional abilities, saying, “As expected, the flying squirrel of Inwangsan is different.” Kim Dae-ho’s passion and performance send waves through Dawn’s calm heart and stir his competitive spirit.

What are Kim Dae-ho and Dawn searching for? Viewers can catch their “DaeDawn Challenge” on MBC’s ‘I Live Alone,’ airing on the 27th at 11:10 p.m.

‘I Live Alone’ is a trendsetting single-lifestyle program that showcases the varied rainbow lives of stars in one-person households and continues to enjoy steady popularity.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.