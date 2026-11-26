[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Singer Lee Ki-chan gets flustered by a question about marriage.

Episode 22 of 'Jeon Hyun-moo's Plan 4,' airing at 9:10 p.m. on Friday the 27th on MBN (Maeil Broadcasting Network) and Channel S, will show Jun Hyun-moo and Kwaktube (Kwak Joon-bin) setting out with their “foodie friends,” Lee Ki-chan and Na Yoon-kwon, to discover new flavors in Hongseong, South Chungcheong Province.

On the show, the “foodie bros” Jun Hyun-moo and Kwaktube happily greet “top-tier ballad singer” Lee Ki-chan and “the original boyfriend for your ears,” Na Yoon-kwon. Shortly afterward, Na says regretfully, “I haven’t been able to watch Kwaktube’s videos (his travel YouTube channel) lately because of childcare.” Hearing that Na is busy raising a son who is about to turn two, Kwaktube commiserates, saying, “My son is 211 days old now,” and the two share a sense of solidarity as fellow parents. Jun, meanwhile, suddenly hits Lee with the question, “What about marriage?” Lee looks glum as he replies, “I haven’t. Not once.” Jun then gets everyone laughing by joking at his own expense: “I haven’t either. We’re a lost cause.”

After their boisterous greetings, the four get in a car and head to a hidden gem of a restaurant in Hongseong. On the way, Kwaktube asks Na, “Why do they call you the ‘Dried Pollack of Ballads’?” Na modestly replies, “There are already so many crown princes...” Lee laughs and says, “Then should I be a dried pollack or something?” Jun chimes in, “Let’s at least call you a ‘fresh pollack’—one that’s still alive,” and the three show off their hilariously chaotic chemistry. Lee then shares news of the release of “Gamgi 2026,” a remake of his signature song “Gamgi,” as well as the story behind his recently talked-about “pharmacy busking.” “Thanks to the pharmacy busking to promote ‘Gamgi 2026,’ even a university hospital reached out to book me. It seems to give the medical staff a boost, too, so I’m happy,” he says, warming everyone’s hearts.

A little later, the four arrive at the restaurant and eagerly try to recruit someone, but are unfortunately turned down. In a rush, Jun calls broadcaster Yoo Byung-jae, who is from Hongseong, for help. When he can’t get through, Jun is at a loss. After some thought, he puts Plan B into action: “Let’s buy some time by starting with Hongseong Korean beef, which has been famous since the Baekje era.”

The four’s real-life food trip as they set out to discover new flavors in Hongseong, South Chungcheong Province, will be featured in episode 22 of “Jeon Hyun-moo’s Plan 4,” airing at 9:10 p.m. on Friday the 27th.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.