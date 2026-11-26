Singer Nam Taehyun. Reporter Heo Sang-wook, /2019.08.16/

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Young-rok] Nam Taehyun, who was detained in court for drunk driving, is ultimately taking his case all the way to the Supreme Court. Unable to avoid a one-year prison sentence at the appeals court, he has finally filed a petition for a final appeal. He will now seek one last reversal at the Supreme Court.

Nam Taehyun's representatives recently filed a petition for a final appeal, challenging the appellate ruling on charges including drunk driving.

Earlier, the Seoul Western District Court's Criminal Appeals Division 2 (Presiding Judge Lee Dong-sik, with Jeong Seong-gyun and Lee Hyun-woo) rejected Nam Taehyun's appeal on the 19th. He had been indicted on charges including violating the Road Traffic Act. The panel also upheld the one-year prison sentence and 1 million won fine handed down at the first trial. It ordered Nam detained in court, citing the risk that he might flee.

Nam Taehyun repeatedly appealed for leniency at the appellate trial. “I managed to find a job with difficulty and am fulfilling my role. I’ve completely stopped drinking and am using public transportation,” he said, emphasizing how he had changed his lifestyle.

But the panel was firm in its ruling. It noted that he had again driven drunk despite previously receiving a sentence of a fine or more for drunk driving. It also cited as an aggravating factor that he drove drunk again during the period of a suspended sentence for a drug offense.

Nam Taehyun’s drunk-driving crash occurred on April 27 last year. At around 4:10 a.m. that day, he struck the central barrier near Dongjak Bridge on Seoul’s Gangbyeonbuk-ro, heading toward Ilsan, while trying to overtake the car in front of him.

The problem was Nam Taehyun’s condition at the time. His blood alcohol concentration was 0.122%, well above the 0.08% threshold for license revocation. It was also revealed that he had reached a top speed of 182 km/h in a zone with a speed limit of 80 km/h. In addition to drunk driving, he was charged with speeding.

More seriously, this was not his first drunk-driving incident. In 2023, Nam Taehyun also got behind the wheel while so intoxicated that his blood alcohol level was high enough to warrant license revocation. That July, he received a summary order imposing a 6 million won fine, but he repeated the same offense afterward.

He also has a history of drug offenses. In 2022, Nam Taehyun was sent to trial on charges of jointly using methamphetamine with his former girlfriend. In January 2024, he was sentenced to one year in prison, suspended for two years.

In effect, he committed his first drunk-driving offense while on trial for drug charges, then caused a second drunk-driving crash during the period of his suspended sentence. This is why the panel took a stern view of his repeated offenses and lack of respect for the law.

Nam Taehyun’s fate now rests with the Supreme Court of Korea. The one-year prison sentence was upheld on appeal, and he was detained in court. Can the ruling be overturned in the final appeal?

Nam Taehyun debuted as a member of the group Winner in 2014 but left the group in 2016. He later formed the band South Club and continued his career.

Reporter Kim Young-rok lunarfly@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.