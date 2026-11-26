◇The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards were held at KBS Hall in Yeouido on the 25th. Kim Min presents an award. Yeouido = Heo Sang-wook, Sportschosun reporter, /2025.11.25/

[Sportschosun reporter Sohyoung Kim] Actor Kim Min drew attention with a side that differed from the off-grid persona usually seen on broadcasts. After making headlines for a free-spirited lifestyle that included living in a 90-year-old house, repairing the home himself and riding a motorcycle, Kim appeared at the Blue Dragon Film Awards this time in a sharp suit. Viewers’ attention was drawn to the look, with long hair tied back and an all-black suit.

Kim Min attended as a presenter at the 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards, held at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul, on the 25th.

◇The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards ceremony was held at KBS Hall in Yeouido on the 25th. Kim Min graces the red carpet. Yeouido = Park Jae-man, Sportschosun reporter, /2025.11.25/

Kim Min appeared on the red carpet that day in an all-black suit, pairing a black jacket with trousers to create a look that was both composed and striking. With long hair tied back and a beard, Kim presented a different image from the action actor usually seen in his works. The hosts at the event reacted to Kim’s arrival, saying, “He has charisma. We were really surprised when you came in.” When they then asked for a heart pose, Kim responded with a finger heart. But when asked to make a cheek heart, Kim smiled shyly and replied, “I can’t do it.” When a host asked, “Is it that difficult?”, Kim answered frankly, “Yes,” drawing laughter. The contrast between Kim’s striking appearance and bashfulness became an unexpected part of the appeal.

Kim Min made headlines last October after appearing on MBC’s ‘I Live Alone’ and sharing what life had been like living alone for 28 years. Living in an 80- to 90-year-old house in Dongducheon, Gyeonggi Province, Kim showed an unusual way of life, using a generator to produce electricity and pumping up groundwater.

Kim is also currently taking part in filming the Netflix series ‘Soul: The Time of Triangles.’ It was also reported that on the 19th, while returning after finishing filming for the series in Goseong County, Gangwon State, Kim spotted a wildfire, reported it and grabbed a fire extinguisher to help contain it in its early stages.

Reporter Sohyoung Kim, compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.