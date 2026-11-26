[Sportschosun reporter mj.cho] Hong Seok-ho, the YouTuber behind Koi TV, which has 1.3 million subscribers, has become embroiled in a dispute over the truth following revelations about his private life by Sky (Kang Ha-neul), his former partner and an early member of the channel.

On the 25th, Sky posted a 14-minute video on her YouTube channel titled “I Don’t Think I Can Stay Silent Any Longer” and spoke about what she experienced during their relationship.

Sky said the main reason for their breakup was Hong Seok-ho’s repeated infidelity. She claimed they had conflicts over issues involving the opposite sex dating back to when they ran a bingsu shop in Vietnam, and that similar problems continued even after their YouTube channel grew.

She shocked viewers by claiming that extreme stress had caused her weight to drop into the 30-kilogram range, and that whenever they argued, Hong Seok-ho engaged in violent behavior, such as shouting, shoving her, and throwing things.

Sky also shared a handwritten account bearing the date March 11, 2018. It described how she had been pushed by the other person and hit the bed.

She also claimed that a remark seemingly mocking her depression appeared in a Koi TV video. She said that for years after the breakup, she had asked for videos featuring her from the past to be deleted, but her requests were not granted.

In response, Hong Seok-ho posted a lengthy rebuttal on YouTube Community.

He apologized for the ways his actions during their former relationship had hurt Sky, but strongly denied the assault allegations, saying, “I have never assaulted anyone—not even once.”

He also claimed that he, too, had lost trust because of issues involving the opposite sex on Sky’s part early in their relationship. He countered that the remarks about depression were about another cast member, not Sky, and that their context had been cut during editing.

The conflict between the two also extended to money. Hong Seok-ho claimed that while they were running the channel, he recognized Sky’s contribution through her appearances and split the profits 50-50. He said that even after their breakup, he transferred a total of 280 million won, including support payments, loans, and debt repayments. He also said that he had recently received a request from Sky’s side to settle half of the earnings related to Koi TV and agree to mutual confidentiality.

Koi TV, a YouTube channel launched in 2015, gained popularity by featuring local Vietnamese food, culture, and daily life. Sky also appeared on the channel from its early days and became well known, but announced their breakup in January 2024.

Reporter mj.cho, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.