[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Influencer Yu Kkaet-ip complained of abdominal pain.

Early on the 26th, Yu Kkaet-ip said, “I was sleeping soundly when my eyes suddenly flew open, and my stomach was hurting like crazy. It hurt so much that I was rolling around on the floor.”

Fortunately, Yu Kkaet-ip is said to be feeling better. “It was like my brain had switched on an emergency alarm and forced me awake. After rolling around on the floor and suffering for two hours, I took medicine and calmed down, and now I’m watching mukbang videos. Am I living with my sanity intact?” she lamented. Fans continue to express concern for Yu Kkaet-ip, who complained of sudden abdominal pain.

Meanwhile, Yu Kkaet-ip married YouTuber Choi Go-gi in 2016 and had a daughter, Sol-ip, but the couple divorced in 2020.

She recently made headlines after revealing that she had undergone breast revision surgery for the first time in five years. Explaining the reason for the surgery, Yu Kkaet-ip said that during her first procedure, she chose implants that were excessively large for her slim frame and experienced discomfort. She also said she experienced a sound like air was trapped in her left armpit, as well as rippling, in which the folds of the implants show through the skin.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.