Screenshot from a video on YouTube’s The Brian

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Young-rok] “I was just uncomfortable.”

Singer Seo In-young candidly opened up about her complicated relationship with Lee Ji-hyun during her time with Jewelry. They never openly fought, but there were emotional rifts between the women that were hard to explain.

On the 25th, Seo In-young appeared on singer Brian Joo’s YouTube channel, The Brian. At a house party hosted at Brian’s home, she looked back on her memories from her time with Jewelry.

Asked which member she had the most conflict with, Seo In-young replied, “I just felt uncomfortable around Ji-hyun.”

They had not had any major arguments or fights in particular. Seo In-young explained the subtle atmosphere at the time, saying, “There’s just that sort of thing between women.”

She also shared a specific anecdote. Seo In-young recalled, “There was a day when she wore a princess-like skirt, and I wore a miniskirt. [Lee Ji-hyun] said, ‘Didn’t you say you don’t wear skirts?’”

She added, “She may have said it without thinking, but I thought, ‘Am I not allowed to wear a skirt?’” The remark may have meant nothing to the other person, but for Seo In-young when she was young, it was a moment that quietly stayed on her mind.

Jewelry is considered one of the girl groups that wrapped up its activities with relatively little controversy. Even after the decision to disband, the group released a final album, and original members Park Jung-ah and Seo In-young joined later members Juliann Ha and Kim Eun-jung onstage for a beautiful finale.

It is said that leader Park Jung-ah was at the center of that. Brian Joo also mentioned Park’s role in mediating conflicts. But when Seo In-young replied that there had not been much mediation, Brian joked, “Park Jung-ah, you’re the problem,” drawing laughter.

Seo In-young instead actively stood up for Park Jung-ah. Saying, “Jung-ah is so kind,” she put an end to rumors of discord. She also drew laughs by revealing, “Jung-ah was good at getting money from the boss for me. It’s faster for Jung-ah to go once than for me to go 100 times.”

Seo In-young came into the music industry spotlight in 2002 after joining Jewelry for its second album, Again. She drew attention for her signature shake dance and sexy image, and later expanded her career as a solo singer. In 2007, she released “I Want You” and earned recognition for her vocal skills as well.

There were changes in her personal life, too. She married a businessman who was not in the entertainment industry in 2023, but divorced the following year. She has since announced that she will remarry businessman Choi Ji-hoon, who is six years her senior, on December 26, and is preparing for a new beginning.

Reporter Kim Young-rok lunarfly@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.