[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Comedian Hong Yoon-hwa amused viewers by revealing how upset she was about the drop in gold prices.

On the 26th, a video was released on the YouTube channel VIVO TV titled, “Why Do I Feel Like This Menu Recommendation Will Last Forever??? I Guess It Must Be Forever~?? Food Bless You Returns With Hong Yoon-hwa.”

Comedian Hong Yoon-hwa appeared as a guest in the video and showed off her trademark witty humor. In particular, she caught the eye by appearing with a 10-don gold bracelet that made a strikingly substantial impression on her left wrist.

Hong Yoon-hwa, who recently opened a restaurant, explained of the bracelet, “This is my dream bracelet. I wanted to wear it while running my shop.” Having finally acquired a bracelet she had dreamed of for a long time, she showed a particular attachment to it.

Song Eun-yi joked after seeing it, “Wasn’t that given to you by Mingi? I saw it when we went to ‘Hongdeng,’ and it looks a little smaller. Did you take a few links off and put them to use?” Hong Yoon-hwa retorted, “It’s getting tighter and tighter. But there’s still room,” showing off her quick wit.

But the cheerful mood soon gave way as Hong Yoon-hwa mentioned the price of gold when she bought the bracelet and expressed her unexpected disappointment. She confessed, “When I bought this bracelet, gold was 930,000 won per don. That was the peak.” She could not hide her regret, saying she had bought it when gold prices were at their highest. She added, “All I can do is cry. At today’s prices, it’s fallen to 670,000–650,000 won.” In particular, as of the 26th, gold was priced at around 580,000 won per don, making the gap even wider compared with what Hong Yoon-hwa had paid at the time of purchase.

Kim So-hee, reporter | yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.