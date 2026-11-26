[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Su-hyun] Japanese top model Yano Shiho will give Korean television its first look at her Tokyo home, worth around ₩5 billion, which she acquired in her name alone without help from her husband, Choo Sung-hoon.

On the 25th, KBS's entertainment YouTube channel posted a preview video for next week's episode of KBS 2TV's Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant, titled “[Episode 347 Preview] Yano Shiho's Tokyo Daily Life Revealed in Full.”

In the video, Yano Shiho showed the interior of her home in Tokyo, Japan, saying, “I'm inviting you all to Tokyo.”

The home's current market value is reportedly around ₩5 billion. The fact that Yano Shiho acquired it herself in her name alone, without financial support from her husband, drew attention to her exceptional wealth.

Yano Shiho said, “This is the first time it's being shown on Korean television,” and revealed various parts of the home, where a clean, uncluttered interior is paired with stylish furniture.

She also teased self-care secrets worthy of a top model. On her skincare secret, she said, “It's natural Botox. With this, even ‘old-you’ can become ‘young-you.’ I'll reveal it all,” raising anticipation as she teased an introduction to her go-to skincare products.

Yano Shiho married MMA fighter Choo Sung-hoon in 2009, and they have a daughter, Choo Sarang. The family appeared on KBS 2TV's The Return of Superman from 2013 to 2016 and became widely beloved.

It also made headlines when it emerged that in 2018, she moved to Hawaii in the United States for her daughter's education and enrolled her in a top local private school, where average annual tuition is around ₩34 million.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.