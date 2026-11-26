[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] TV personalities Song Eun-yi and Kim Sook burst into laughter at their gender-swapped appearances, showing off their playful chemistry.

A video titled "Why do I feel like this menu recommendation is going to last forever??? I guess it will~?? Bob Bless You returns with Hong Yoon-hwa" was released on the YouTube channel VIVO TV on the 26th.

During the opening that day, Song Eun-yi and Kim Sook tried an AI gender-swap feature that has recently been trending online. Both expressed curiosity about the feature, which lets users see what they would look like with their gender changed using just one photo.

Kim Sook was the first to try it. When her gender-swapped image appeared on screen, they both burst out laughing at how natural the transformation looked—more natural than they had expected. Even in her male version, Kim Sook's distinctive vibe remained completely intact.

Kim Sook expressed her satisfaction with the result, saying, "It's pretty good. It looks dignified." Song Eun-yi agreed, saying, "Not bad," and approved of Kim Sook's male version.

Song Eun-yi then tried the gender-swap feature too. But when she saw the result, her reaction was completely different from what had been expected. The moment she saw her gender-swapped image, she bristled: "What? That's me. Did you actually switch my gender? I said, switch my gender!" Even though the image had been transformed into a man, she couldn't hide her dismay that it looked little different from her original face.

Kim Sook, watching from beside her, quipped, "It did switch your gender. You just gained a little weight," drawing laughs. Song Eun-yi took another look at her transformed image and added, "I kind of look like (Choi) Yang-rak," sending the room into fits of laughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.