[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Singer Brian is amazed by the price of Jang Wonyoung’s sofa.

The ninth episode of t.cast’s E Channel variety show “Seo In-young’s Trendy Old Fogey,” airing tonight (the 26th) at 9 p.m., features singer Brian as a one-day student. He joins Seo In-young and Mimiminu to explore the unbelievable home-living trends of today. The show is directed by Lee Ji-seon and produced by Studio Brave Co., Ltd.

As soon as he appears, Brian sweeps Seo In-young into a hug and spins her around, showing off their unusually close friendship. To the surprised Mimiminu, Brian says he and Seo In-young are “really close—maybe a little too close.” Seo describes them as “like siblings.” When plans for a Fly to the Sky concert following the duo’s reunion after eight years come up, Seo asks whether Brian can attend her wedding. Brian responds with an unvarnished blunt remark that leaves Seo stunned.

Seo In-young says she and her fiancé “saved up and got a newlywed home in Namyangju,” and explains why she has no plans to leave the area. Brian, who built his own house in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, shares his approach to home life: “I like living as if nobody lives in my house.” When Seo reacts, “It’s my house, you know. It’s not a set,” and says, “I couldn’t live with you,” Brian shoots back, “Who said we were going to live together?”—eliciting laughter.

The main lesson introduces the distinctive interiors of stars known for their taste. Brian is shocked by the price of Jang Wonyoung’s sofa and exclaims, “I want to be reborn as Jang Wonyoung in my next life.” The sofa owned by Jang Wonyoung is reportedly the Dune Sofa by French designer Pierre Paulin. Each module costs around 10 million to 11 million won, and the full configuration can reportedly cost as much as 200 million won, depending on the setup.

When the price of G-Dragon’s sofa is revealed next, Brian reportedly even springs to his feet and leaves his seat. The prices of the stars’ furniture leave viewers wondering just how much the stars’ furniture costs.

Seo In-young also opens up about the one item she took with her when she divorced. She says it is the most expensive piece of furniture she owns, and admits that after setting up her newlywed home, she has little money to spare and is even considering selling it secondhand. People are curious about what the item Seo took with her at the time of her divorce could be.

The show also introduces so-called “outsourced housework” services, which let people hand bothersome chores over to professionals. When Mimiminu reveals that he actually uses one of these services, Brian reacts with disbelief, asking, “Why is everyone so lazy?” Still, he relates to household tasks that call for professional help, such as dry cleaning. He also draws attention by revealing how he maintains the private swimming pool at his home.

The show also brings back nostalgic home appliances that were all the rage in an earlier era, before the robot vacuum, dishwasher and clothes dryer—known as today’s homemakers’ “three domestic helpers”—came along. Seo In-young and Brian reminisce and share the unexpected origin stories behind products that have become essential appliances today.

The show reveals a range of approaches to home life, from people who can’t live without tidying up to those who can’t live without accumulating things and those who can’t live without sharing. It also features Hollywood stars’ unimaginable organizing methods and global supermodel Naomi Campbell’s distinctive routine for boarding a plane. Brian reportedly can’t hide his admiration, exclaiming, “You’re so cool, senior!”

The show also explores new home-living trends that have emerged in an era of high prices. Seo In-young shows keen interest in an unusual household-sharing service abroad, saying, “I can do that! I want to try it at my house in Namyangju.” This raises anticipation for the show and the household idea that won over bride-to-be Seo In-young.

“Seo In-young’s Trendy Old Fogey,” a generational-clash trend talk show where “original trendsetter” Seo In-young and “MZ trend analyst” Mimiminu engage in unfiltered debates over what’s in fashion, airs every Thursday at 9 p.m. on E Channel. It is also available on OTT platforms including Wavve, WATCHA and U+tv Mobile.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.