[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] Actor Kim Moo-yul and Yoon Seung-ah showed off their still-sweet chemistry as a couple, even after 11 years of marriage.

On the 26th, fashion magazine Vogue Korea released a jewelry pictorial featuring Kim Moo-yul and Yoon Seung-ah together via its official social media accounts.

In the released photos, the two smile as they face each other, their faces so close their noses nearly touch. Yoon Seung-ah tenderly cups Kim Moo-yul’s cheek, while he gently closes his eyes and wears a relaxed expression, making hearts flutter.

Another photo shows Yoon Seung-ah in a black dress with thin shoulder straps and Kim Moo-yul striking a playful pose. As they hold hands and lean their faces close together, their natural affection as a real-life married couple comes through.

Vogue Korea also highlighted the couple’s love, which has deepened over time, describing them as “Kim Moo-yul and Yoon Seung-ah, who have kept their love unchanged for 11 years.” Despite having been married for well over 10 years, their sweet atmosphere, which brings to mind their dating days, is striking.

Kim Moo-yul and Yoon Seung-ah began dating in 2011 and married on April 4, 2015. They welcomed their first son on June 8, 2023, eight years after their wedding.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.