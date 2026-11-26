◇The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards were held at KBS Hall in Yeouido on the 25th. Shin Min-a, winner of the Cheongjeongwon Popular Star Award. Yeouido = Reporter Heo Sang-wook /2025.11.25/

[Sportschosun reporter Sohyoung Kim] Actress Shin Min-a captured attention in a striking red dress. After wearing glamorous empress outfits in the Disney+ series The Remarried Empress, she showed a different side this time in a dress that revealed her figure. Her slender waist and hips stood out, and her usual figure-maintenance routine is also drawing attention.

On the 25th, Shin Min-a posted scenes from the red carpet at the 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards on her Instagram Story.

She attended the awards ceremony, held that day at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul, and appeared before the press in a red tube-top dress that revealed her shoulders and collarbones.

The body-hugging mermaid silhouette accentuated her slender waist and hips. She paired it with long, straight hair and drop earrings, creating a polished look without much ornamentation. It had a very different feel from the empress dresses in The Remarried Empress, with their voluminous silhouettes and elaborate jewel embellishments.

Shin Min-a was nominated for Best Actress for the film Pupil, in which she played twin sisters in a dual role. After receiving the Cheongjeongwon Popular Star Award, she said in her acceptance speech, “I wasn’t expecting it at all, so I was surprised. I’ll work harder. Thank you.”

◇The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards ceremony was held at KBS Hall in Yeouido on the 25th. Shin Min-a lighting up the red carpet. Yeouido = Reporter Park Jae-man /2025.11.25/

Questions about her husband, Kim Woo-bin, also came up on the red carpet. When the host asked how she thought Kim Woo-bin would react if he saw her look that day, Shin Min-a replied, “I think he’d just cheer me on,” drawing laughter.

As Shin Min-a’s dress fit became a hot topic, her past comments about how she maintains her figure have also attracted renewed interest.

Last June, Shin Min-a appeared on her close friend Gong Hyo-jin’s YouTube channel and said she hardly exercises. When Gong Hyo-jin expressed envy of her naturally good figure, Shin Min-a explained that she is the type to build muscle easily, saying, “Even a little exercise makes my muscles show.” She said, however, that recently she has been managing her figure by changing her eating habits. On October 30, she appeared on “Gilyeon,” content on comedian Lee Eunji’s YouTube channel, and revealed that she started watching her figure after her old pants no longer fit. She said she tries to eat fruit or vegetables first thing in the morning and cut down on carbohydrates. She also shared that just two weeks into managing her diet, she dreamed of eating pizza and tteokbokki.

Meanwhile, Shin Min-a played Empress Navier in the Disney+ series The Remarried Empress, appearing alongside Ju Ji-hoon and others. The Remarried Empress ended after releasing its final episode on the 25th.

Reporter Sohyoung Kim compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.