[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Singer couple Haha and Byul revealed why they have been unable to leave Mapo-gu.

The couple appeared on Ha Ji-young’s YouTube channel on the 26th.

The couple became “Mapo-gu ambassadors.” Haha said, “Since this was our newlywed home, we didn’t know we’d have this many kids. We kept missing the right time to move, and as the kids got older, we accumulated more stuff. A family of four would be fine. Even if we went on a trip, we could take a taxi from here to Yeonnam-dong. But we’d need to get two taxis. Our newlywed home is now a house for five, so it’s at capacity.”

Haha said he had looked at other homes, adding, “It was in a different district. I was just looking. But word got around Mapo-gu.” He continued, “I got in the elevator a little tipsy, and this imposing older woman got in and glared at me. I greeted her, but she hit me on the butt. She said, ‘Where do you think you’re looking? Where? I heard you looked at Seorae Village.’ I couldn’t lie. When I asked how she knew, she said, ‘It’s all over town. Our crew was crying and carrying on.’ Ever since then, whenever they see me, they shout, ‘Mapo-gu!’”

That wasn’t all. Haha said, “There’s so much stuff on social media, right? Byul saw a pretty house in Samseong-dong and clicked the heart. It showed up for me too, so I sent it to someone and said, ‘Isn’t this house nice?’ It got back to Joo Woo-jae, and he told Yoo Jae-suk. Because of that guy, I became a traitor to Mapo-gu.” He added, “So I told the district chief, ‘I would never betray Mapo-gu, but I have to take care of food, clothing, and shelter, so if things don’t work out, please understand.’” His remarks drew laughter.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.