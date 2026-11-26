Go Kyung-pyo. Yonhap News Agency

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Young-rok] He was moved by a citizen’s kindness and went on to show the same goodwill himself. Actor Go Kyung-pyo even turned a minor fender bender into a heartwarming story. But a single drunk-driving incident has shattered the positive image he had built up over the years.

On the 10th of last month, Go Kyung-pyo appeared on Pinggyego, a web variety show on the YouTube channel DdeunDdeun, and shared his experience of a fender bender in the past.

Go Kyung-pyo said he had been in a minor collision with the car in front of him near Yeongdong Bridge in Seoul. The other driver got out, recognized him, and reacted unexpectedly. “You’re Go Kyung-pyo, aren’t you? I’m in a construction vehicle, so it’s okay. I enjoy your work,” the driver reportedly said, asking how Go was doing before leaving without making an issue of it.

It was a kind gesture from a citizen who recognized a famous actor and still chose to be considerate. Go Kyung-pyo did not forget it. Later, when someone hit his car while it was parked, he reportedly told the other person, “It’s okay, you can go.” He recalled, “Good deeds go around. It felt so good both to receive one and to do one.”

Go Kyung-pyo also served as an ambassador for traffic accident prevention for the Korea Road Traffic Authority (KoROAD). He had not only the popularity of one of the hottest actors, but also a friendly, kind image. He was enjoying the peak of his career, winning people over with his candid wit and down-to-earth charm on variety shows as well.

But now the situation has changed completely. An accident caused by drunk driving cost him the public’s trust in an instant.

At around 3:30 a.m. on the 14th, Go Kyung-pyo was driving while heavily intoxicated in the Donggyo-dong area of Mapo District, Seoul, when he collided with a street-cleaning truck. His blood alcohol concentration at the time was reportedly 0.15%, nearly twice the 0.08% threshold for license revocation. One sanitation worker was injured in the accident.

On the 23rd, nine days after the accident, Go Kyung-pyo appeared at Seoul Mapo Police Station and was questioned for about an hour and 40 minutes. Standing before reporters, he repeatedly choked up as he apologized, saying, “I’ve received so much love and attention, and to repay it this way was irresponsible. I’m sorry.”

Police reportedly said their investigation found that no settlement had been reached with the victim. However, the victim did not seek medical treatment and reportedly stated that they were not in pain. Police said that, since Go stopped his vehicle immediately after the accident, apologized to two sanitation workers, and waited for the police, the circumstances did not suggest a hit-and-run.

Go Kyung-pyo had said he remembered the citizen who showed him kindness and had returned the same consideration to someone else. Yet he has now harmed another person by driving drunk. That is why his past good deed feels all the more bittersweet today.

For an actor who has grown through the public’s love, trust is ultimately the greatest asset. This cannot end with an apology through tears. Can Go Kyung-pyo regain the trust he has lost and stand before the public again?

Reporter Kim Young-rok | lunarfly@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.